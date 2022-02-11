Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Faltering West Bromwich Albion have been dealt a new blow after failing with an appeal to get skipper Jake Livermore's red card overturned.

The Baggies captain was sent off in the 39th minute of Wednesday's 2-0 defeat by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane - new boss Steve Bruce's first game.

But Albion have issued a statement to say they were unsuccessful - and that he must serve a four-game suspension.

Livermore's red card was this second this season, which increases the ban.

He missed three games after also being sent off in Yorkshire in the 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield in November, after which the Baggies also failed to get the ban overturned.

Former Tottenham and Hull City midfielder Livermore, 32, who has now been sent off five times in his five seasons with Albion, will now miss the games against promotion rivals Blackburn Rovers, Luton Town and Middlesbrough, as well as the home date with Swansea City.

He should next be available for the Championship trip to his former club Hull on Saturday, 5 March.

Albion, who topped the table in the opening weeks of the season, have won just once in nine games - and sacked Valerien Ismael as head coach to bring in Bruce as manager last week.