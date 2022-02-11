Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Larkin has impressed as captain of the Republic's under-17s

Shelbourne teenager Abbie Larkin has received her first senior Republic of Ireland call-up for the Pinatar Cup.

The forward, 16, has impressed for the under-17s and is rewarded with a place on the 27-player panel that will travel to Spain on Sunday.

The Republic face Poland next Wednesday in the first of three games.

They will play further matches on 19 and 22 February with the opponent determined by the outcome of the previous game.

The trio of matches mark the beginning of the Republic's preparations for their return to 2023 World Cup qualifying action in April when they face Sweden away.

Vera Pauw's side are currently on pace to secure a play-off place, sitting second in Group A behind runaway leaders Sweden.

Pauw has recalled defender Megan Campbell to the squad for the first time since November 2020, while Liverpool's Niamh Fahey needs just one more appearance to become only the fourth woman to reach 100 caps for the Republic.

The squad will arrive in Murcia on Sunday and use the La Manga Stadium as their training base for the tournament.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United), Megan Campbell (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)