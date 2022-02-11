Last updated on .From the section Newport

James Rowberry joined Cardiff City's academy staff in 2013

Newport County boss James Rowberry is hoping to take inspiration from his time working under Neil Warnock at Cardiff City to help his team win promotion.

The Exiles have dropped from third to seventh in League Two after back-to-back defeats.

They host Oldham on Saturday and Rowberry says there is no need to panic with 16 games remaining.

"I think this is all part of part of the experience of football" he said.

"I remember at Cardiff when we got promoted under Neil Warnock, we lost four games on the spin over the Christmas period and still got promoted automatically.

"That's part and parcel of football and the journey and it's how you come back from these bits of adversity."

Newport are four points off the automatic promotion places following successive away defeats to promotion rivals Forest Green Rovers and Northampton Town.

Rowberry was part of Warnock's backroom staff during the Bluebirds run to promotion to the Premier League in the 2017-18 season, the eighth promotion of Warnock's managerial career.

The 36-year-old wants to use lessons learned from that campaign to help his Newport team.

"I think the big thing was always the next game mentality," Rowberry added.

"You don't dwell on things that happen, good or bad.

"And it's just confidence breeds confidence, so I think we were disappointed on Tuesday, but I was really proud of the lads in the changing room after the game with the way some of them spoke.

"We talked about things that we need to do to become better and that really pleased me in showing how far the group has come

"I think that's what I learnt from Neil was sometimes the players give a strong opinion, an honest opinion on how we can do things and one thing that I think I learned a lot from Neil was that you move on to the next thing, and you move on quickly.

"Cardiff City at that time were challenging for promotion and they probably shouldn't have been.

"With what the job that he did, and the staff did and the players most importantly was a remarkable achievement and it would be very similar to here in that sense.

"So, we've just got to, like we did at Cardiff, focus on the next game."

Saturday's games against struggling Oldham, managed by former County boss John Sheridan, begins a sequence of five successive fixtures at Rodney Parade.

Fellow promotions chasers Mansfield Town, Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green Rovers will visit Newport as part of that run of games.