Last updated on .From the section Everton

Yerry Mina joined Everton for £27m in 2018

Everton defender Yerry Mina will be out for up to 10 weeks with a "strong" quad injury, says manager Frank Lampard.

The 27-year-old centre-back was forced off in the first half of Tuesday's 3-1 Premier League defeat by Newcastle United.

Everton, who have won only one of their past 15 league games, face Leeds United at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"I was aware on the night of how serious it was and our worst fears were confirmed," Lampard said.

"It's an unfortunate injury which will probably be between eight and 10 weeks. It's a strong injury around his quad.

"In the last week I've realised what a leader Yerry is for us. He's a big personality here. He's a positive man who we'll miss."

Ben Godfrey is also out until March after tearing a hamstring in the FA Cup fourth-round win over Brentford on Saturday.

"They're two big injuries for us at centre-back," Lampard added. "But we've got options, we have players there to step up.

"You always want to have a full squad and we might have to adjust but we have to dig in."

Winger Demarai Gray will miss the Leeds game with a "minor" hip injury, but Lampard said striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin - an unused substitute in midweek - is again available for selection.

Everton are 16th in the Premier League, two points above the relegation zone.