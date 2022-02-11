Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Two

The SPFL say Forfar "do not have sufficient players available to fulfil the fixture"

Forfar Athletic's Scottish League 2 visit to Cowdenbeath has been postponed at the Angus club's request "due to positive Covid cases and close contacts".

The match at Cowdenbeath's Central Park was scheduled for Saturday.

But Forfar's Covid absences means they do not have enough players to fulfil the match.

"A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course," said an SPFL spokesperson.