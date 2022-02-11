Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Jefferson Lerma (left) and Onel Hernandez clashed following the tackle that led to the Bournemouth player's red card

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma has been banned for four games after his sending off in their Championship win against Birmingham City.

Colombia international Lerma, 27, was dismissed in the second half of the 3-1 home win on Wednesday.

Lerma's second red card of the season means his suspension has been increased from the usual three matches to four.

An FA committee upheld referee James Linington's decision to dismiss Lerma, despite Bournemouth lodging an appeal.

Lerma was sent off after fouling Birmingham forward Onel Hernandez.

He will miss promotion-chasing Bournemouth's next four Championship fixtures against Blackpool, Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Stoke City.

He was previously sent off in a 2-2 draw against Coventry City at the Vitality Stadium in November.