Glentoran will open the defence of their Women's Premiership title with a home game against newcomers Lisburn Ladies on 20 April.

With founder members Mid Ulster Ladies returning for the first time since 2017, eight teams will be in action. external-link

Mid Ulster will be away to Linfield in their opener on the same evening

Cliftonville, pipped for the title by the Glens last season, face Sion Swifts away in their first game with Crusaders Strikers hosting Derry City.

The eight-team league will feature a 17-game season for each club, with clubs playing each other twice home and away before a 'split' into two sections for the final three games of the campaign.

In an historic year for women's football in Northern Ireland, there will be a mid-season break from Premiership action to assist the national team's preparations for Euro 2022 in England.

With matches predominantly taking place on Wednesday evenings, round two will see three-in-a-row seeking Glentoran away to Mid Ulster with Lisburn Ladies hosting Sion Swifts, Cliftonville at home to Derry City and Crusaders Strikers welcoming Linfield Ladies.

The first meeting of last year's title protagonists will take place in round six on 25 May when Cliftonville host the champions.