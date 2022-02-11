Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Welsh-born Hoole has made 30 appearances for Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers right-back Luca Hoole has signed a two-year contract extension with the League Two club.

Hoole, 19, joined the Rovers academy in 2013 and made his first-team debut in the EFL Trophy in 2019.

This season Hoole has progressed to being a more regular part of the team's defence, making 14 appearances in all competitions for Joey Barton's side.

"I am absolutely buzzing to sign this extension with the club I have been at since I was 11," Hoole said.

"I've always wanted to play at The Mem and, hopefully, now I can keep progressing and play a lot more games for the club."