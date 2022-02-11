Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester Utd's top scorer with 14 goals in all competitions this season

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick says it is 'obvious' the club needs to buy a striker in the summer.

United's recent failure to convert chances was a major factor in their Premier League draw at Burnley and FA Cup defeat by Middlesbrough.

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is also uncertain, while Edinson Cavani is out of contract this summer and Mason Greenwood currently unavailable.

United are long-time admirers of Norway frontman Erling Braut Haaland.

"This is obvious," said Rangnick of the situation. "Edinson's contract is running out in the summer and the club needs the best possible centre-forward. I think everyone is aware of that."

Prolific Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland knows Rangnick as the German helped broker the deal that saw the 21-year-old move to Red Bull Salzburg in 2019.

It has already been suggested if United bring Mauricio Pochettino back to England to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the summer, the former Tottenham boss would like to be reunited with Harry Kane.

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, Swedish frontman Alexander Isak - who has been heavily linked with Arsenal - are other potential options, while Rangnick is known to be an admirer of Czech Republic forward Patrik Schick too

Evidently, appointing Solskjaer's replacement is going to be the priority for United at the end of the season, while it is also known there will be a major focus on bringing in a defensive midfield player.

However, Rangnick feels the attack also needs to be addressed.