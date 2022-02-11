Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Matt Turner was part of the New England Revolution side that lifted the MLS Supporters Shield last season

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign United States goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution, the Major League Soccer side have confirmed.

Turner, 27, will join the Gunners subject to a medical after the two clubs agreed an undisclosed fee.

He will link up with the squad in June so he can play in New England's Concacaf Champions League campaign.

Turner has made 106 appearances for the MLS side and has 15 caps for the United States national team.

He was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year last season as New England lifted the Supporters' Shield after finishing top of the regular season table with a record points total.

Turner will join Aaron Ramsdale and Bernd Leno as boss Mikel Arteta's senior goalkeeping options at Emirates Stadium.

