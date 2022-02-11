Conor McMenamin celebrates his winning goal with team-mate Seanan Clucas

Glentoran returned to the top of the Irish Premiership table as a Conor McMenamin goal gave them a vital 1-0 victory over Linfield in a tense Big Two encounter at a sold-old Oval.

McMenamin's decisive strike arrived on the hour after Jay Donnelly had brushed aside Blues defender Sam Roscoe.

In a dramatic finish, the visitors were denied an injury-time equaliser as goalkeeper Aaron McCarey produced a superb save from a Roscoe header before Paddy McClean made an outstanding block as sub Chris McKee followed up.

The win moves the Glens three points above the Blues at the top after the sides had gone into the most important Big Two game in years with the holders ahead on goal difference.

With the 6,000-strong crowd producing a fine atmosphere on a wet and windy night in east Belfast, the match had a lot more passion than panache in a game of few clear-cut opportunities.

McMenamin's goal arrived in the 60th minute. Donnelly outmuscled Roscoe too easily and, when his low shot was blocked by Conor Pepper, it fell into the path of the former Cliftonville winger who took a touch before finishing.

It came just minutes after Roscoe had his first big chance of the night when he met a Jake Hastie free-kick at the back post, but his header from an angle was superbly saved by McCarey.

Late chances for Blues

As Linfield pressed for an equaliser late on, Matthew Clarke volleyed over the bar when a corner wasn't cleared in the 85th minute before that late double chance for the Blues in the 93rd minute.

A Clarke corner was met by Roscoe and, when his header was saved instinctively, he kept it alive to allow McKee to follow up McClean lunged at full stretch to thwart him.

While Glentoran had more possession and looked more dangerous on the attack in an energetic start to the game, it was Linfield who had the first - and probably best - effort on goal when on-loan winger Hastie cut inside from the left and unleashed a 20-yard shot that was well struck but always looked to be heading just off target.

It was just before the 20th minute that the Glens first threatened when the returning Chris Shields did well to block a McMenamin shot before captain Marcus Kane dragged a shot just wide.

The biggest scare of the first half for the visitors was when goalkeeper Chris Johns spilled a Kane cross before smothering the ball at the second attempt, with a Robbie McDaid header from a corner being a much more comfortable save for the keeper.

Conor Pepper, playing against his former side, was the player that treaded the disciplinary tightrope most delicately in the opening 45 minutes and was perhaps fortunate to avoid a yellow card early on for a late challenge on Sean Murray.