FulhamFulham12:30HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: Craven Cottage, England

Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Rodák
  • 20N Williams
  • 16Tosin
  • 13Ream
  • 33Robinson
  • 10Cairney
  • 12Chalobah
  • 8Wilson
  • 28Carvalho
  • 14De Cordova-Reid
  • 9Mitrovic

Substitutes

  • 2Tete
  • 3Hector
  • 6Reed
  • 7Kebano
  • 17Cavaleiro
  • 21Gazzaniga
  • 24Seri

Huddersfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Nicholls
  • 20Turton
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 3Toffolo
  • 37Russell
  • 6Hogg
  • 8O'Brien
  • 16Thomas
  • 25Ward
  • 19Holmes

Substitutes

  • 9Rhodes
  • 10Koroma
  • 13Chapman
  • 14Ruffels
  • 23Sarr
  • 24Sinani
  • 48Eiting
Referee:
Tony Harrington

Match report will appear here.

Saturday 19th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR31157946361052
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd3013893933647
9West Brom31121093426846
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry30128103936344
13Stoke30127113832643
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool31118123437-341
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Cardiff31105163850-1235
20Hull3296172636-1033
21Reading3185183660-2423
22Peterborough3056192360-3721
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
View full Championship table

