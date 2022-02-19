Fulham v Huddersfield Town

FulhamFulham12:30HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Rodák
- 20N Williams
- 16Tosin
- 13Ream
- 33Robinson
- 10Cairney
- 12Chalobah
- 8Wilson
- 28Carvalho
- 14De Cordova-Reid
- 9Mitrovic
Substitutes
- 2Tete
- 3Hector
- 6Reed
- 7Kebano
- 17Cavaleiro
- 21Gazzaniga
- 24Seri
Huddersfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Nicholls
- 20Turton
- 4Pearson
- 32Lees
- 3Toffolo
- 37Russell
- 6Hogg
- 8O'Brien
- 16Thomas
- 25Ward
- 19Holmes
Substitutes
- 9Rhodes
- 10Koroma
- 13Chapman
- 14Ruffels
- 23Sarr
- 24Sinani
- 48Eiting
- Referee:
- Tony Harrington
