Championship
LutonLuton Town15:00West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v West Bromwich Albion

Saturday 19th February 2022

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham30197478265264
2Bournemouth30177649262358
3Blackburn32159845331254
4QPR31157946361052
5Huddersfield32131184034650
6Middlesbrough3014793829949
7Nottm Forest311381043331047
8Sheff Utd3013893933647
9West Brom31121093426846
10Luton3012994136545
11Preston32111293535045
12Coventry30128103936344
13Stoke30127113832643
14Millwall311110103333043
15Blackpool31118123437-341
16Swansea30108123239-738
17Bristol City32107154258-1637
18Birmingham3299143749-1236
19Cardiff31105163850-1235
20Hull3296172636-1033
21Reading3185183660-2423
22Peterborough3056192360-3721
23Derby31912103235-318
24Barnsley3038191945-2617
