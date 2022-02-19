Newport County v Mansfield Town

NewportNewport County15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Match report will appear here.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Forest Green
|30
|19
|9
|2
|61
|24
|37
|66
|2
|Tranmere
|32
|16
|7
|9
|33
|22
|11
|55
|3
|Exeter
|30
|14
|11
|5
|45
|30
|15
|53
|4
|Northampton
|30
|15
|7
|8
|35
|25
|10
|52
|5
|Sutton United
|31
|14
|8
|9
|45
|37
|8
|50
|6
|Mansfield
|29
|14
|7
|8
|39
|32
|7
|49
|7
|Newport
|31
|13
|9
|9
|49
|41
|8
|48
|8
|Swindon
|30
|12
|10
|8
|46
|38
|8
|46
|9
|Port Vale
|28
|12
|8
|8
|41
|29
|12
|44
|10
|Salford
|31
|12
|8
|11
|35
|29
|6
|44
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|29
|11
|8
|10
|38
|39
|-1
|41
|12
|Bradford
|31
|9
|13
|9
|36
|36
|0
|40
|13
|Crawley
|30
|11
|7
|12
|37
|41
|-4
|40
|14
|Hartlepool
|30
|11
|7
|12
|30
|38
|-8
|40
|15
|Harrogate
|30
|10
|8
|12
|47
|48
|-1
|38
|16
|Leyton Orient
|29
|7
|12
|10
|38
|29
|9
|33
|17
|Stevenage
|32
|7
|12
|13
|30
|46
|-16
|33
|18
|Walsall
|30
|8
|8
|14
|31
|39
|-8
|32
|19
|Rochdale
|28
|6
|13
|9
|35
|38
|-3
|31
|20
|Barrow
|31
|7
|10
|14
|30
|39
|-9
|31
|21
|Colchester
|30
|7
|10
|13
|28
|41
|-13
|31
|22
|Carlisle
|30
|6
|10
|14
|23
|42
|-19
|28
|23
|Oldham
|29
|6
|8
|15
|28
|46
|-18
|26
|24
|Scunthorpe
|31
|4
|10
|17
|22
|53
|-31
|22
