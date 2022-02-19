League Two
NewportNewport County15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Mansfield Town

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th February 2022

  • NewportNewport County15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town14:00ColchesterColchester United
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00SwindonSwindon Town
  • ExeterExeter CityPBarrowBarrowP
    Match postponed - Weather
  • Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00WalsallWalsall
  • HarrogateHarrogate Town15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00BradfordBradford City
  • SalfordSalford City15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • StevenageStevenage15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00Port ValePort Vale

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere32167933221155
3Exeter301411545301553
4Northampton30157835251052
5Sutton United3114894537850
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Bristol Rovers29118103839-141
12Bradford3191393636040
13Crawley30117123741-440
14Hartlepool30117123038-840
15Harrogate30108124748-138
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
View full League Two table

