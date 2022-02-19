League Two
NorthamptonNorthampton Town14:00ColchesterColchester United
Venue: Sixfields Stadium, England

Northampton Town v Colchester United

Line-ups

Northampton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Roberts
  • 20Magloire
  • 6Horsfall
  • 5Guthrie
  • 3McGowan
  • 4Sowerby
  • 8Lewis
  • 14Koiki
  • 7Hoskins
  • 24Appéré
  • 11Pinnock

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 10Lubala
  • 12Pollock
  • 22Ashley-Seal
  • 23Mills
  • 26Maxted
  • 32Rose

Colchester

Formation 3-4-3

  • 23Hornby
  • 18Eastman
  • 4Chambers
  • 5Smith
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 8Skuse
  • 28Huws
  • 17Kenlock
  • 12Edwards
  • 11Sears
  • 10Judge

Substitutes

  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 14Chilvers
  • 15Dallison-Lisbon
  • 16Andrews
  • 27Coxe
  • 29George
  • 46Wright
Referee:
Ben Toner

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green30199261243766
2Tranmere32167933221155
3Exeter301411545301553
4Northampton30157835251052
5Sutton United3114894537850
6Mansfield2914783932749
7Newport3113994941848
8Swindon30121084638846
9Port Vale28128841291244
10Salford31128113529644
11Bristol Rovers29118103839-141
12Bradford3191393636040
13Crawley30117123741-440
14Hartlepool30117123038-840
15Harrogate30108124748-138
16Leyton Orient29712103829933
17Stevenage32712133046-1633
18Walsall3088143139-832
19Rochdale2861393538-331
20Barrow31710143039-931
21Colchester30710132841-1331
22Carlisle30610142342-1928
23Oldham2968152846-1826
24Scunthorpe31410172253-3122
View full League Two table

