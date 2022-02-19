Last updated on .From the section League Two

Salford City are 10th in League Two

Two more games in the English Football League on Saturday have been postponed as bad weather sweeps across the UK.

Fleetwood against Lincoln in League One and Salford's home game with Crawley in League Two are both off.

Salford's surface passed a first inspection at 09:00 GMT but further heavy rainfall in Greater Manchester saw the game postponed before another planned inspection at 12:30.

Snow at Fleetwood's Highbury Stadium saw their match called off.

Saturday's League Two game between Exeter and Barrow was postponed on Friday due to damage at St James Park caused by Storm Eunice.

Three games are also off in the National League.

Halifax v Dover, Altrincham v Weymouth and Yeovil v Dagenham have all been postponed.

Saturday's postponed games

League One

Fleetwood v Lincoln

League Two

Exeter v Barrow

Salford v Crawley

National League