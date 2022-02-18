Liverpool v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has won all five matches against Norwich, by an aggregate score of 16-5

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota will be assessed after he suffered an ankle injury during the Champions League win at Inter Milan on Wednesday.

The home team have an otherwise fully-fit squad, with rotation expected.

Norwich City's Adam Idah will miss the rest of the season because of a knee injury sustained in training, while Lukas Rupp and Tim Krul remain out.

Ozan Kabak is available following illness and Mathias Normann could start for the first time since November.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

As expected, Norwich's good little run was ended by Manchester City last week. Now they head for Anfield and it is obviously going to be another difficult day for them.

Liverpool are going to be hard to stop because, even if Diogo Jota misses this game with the ankle injury he sustained against Inter Milan on Wednesday, they have got Roberto Firmino to come into their attack.

Apart from Jota, everyone else is fit and Jurgen Klopp's side are ticking along nicely at the moment. Even if he rotates his team, they should win comfortably.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v pianist & singer-songwriter Reuben James

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool are unbeaten in the past 15 Premier League meetings, winning 13 and scoring 47 goals.

Norwich's 1-0 win in 1994 is their solitary victory in their past 12 league attempts at Anfield. They have scored seven goals in total during that run.

Liverpool average 2.8 goals per game in the Premier League against Norwich, scoring 53 times in 19 fixtures. It's their highest rate against any side they have faced at least five times in the division.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in 15 Premier League home games, winning the last six in a row by an aggregate score of 17-1.

They have dropped points in only two of their 14 Premier League fixtures this season against teams in the bottom half of the table: a 3-3 draw at Brentford on 25 September and a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City on 28 December.

The Reds are undefeated in 28 Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday since a 2-0 loss at Hull City in February 2017.

Liverpool have scored a league-high nine goals from corners this season.

Mohamed Salah has recorded 16 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season. He has twice reached double figures for both - in 2017-18 and 2019-20.

Salah is one short of becoming the 10th player to score 150 goals for Liverpool in all competitions.

Norwich City

Norwich could win back-to-back Premier League away games for the first time since January 2012.

However, their only victory in 25 top-flight away fixtures against sides in the top three was by 3-2 at Manchester City on the final day of 2012-13.

They have lost all eight matches versus top-six sides this season, conceding 28 goals and failing to score themselves.

Norwich have scored a league-low 14 goals this season, including six after half-time - three of those came in their 3-0 win at Watford on 21 January.

The Canaries have conceded 50 goals - their worst record after 24 league games of a season since 1946-47.

Teemu Pukki has scored six Premier League goals this season, the same tally as the rest of the Norwich squad combined.

My Liverpool XI Choose your Liverpool formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Norwich XI Choose your Norwich formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team