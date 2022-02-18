Brighton & Hove Albion v Burnley

Premier League
Neal Maupay gives the thumbs up
Neal Maupay needs one more goal to overtake Glenn Murray as Brighton's leading Premier League goalscorer

TEAM NEWS

Brighton head coach Graham Potter reported no new injury concerns ahead of their clash with Burnley.

Lewis Dunk is suspended after receiving a red card against Manchester United on Tuesday, while Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento are still out.

Burnley forward Wout Weghorst is expected to be fit despite hurting his hip against Liverpool last Sunday.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Charlie Taylor are close to full fitness but unlikely to be involved this weekend.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I watched Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday and they played really well - they were unlucky not to get anything out of Manchester United.

Their task on Saturday will be to break down Burnley, and Graham Potter's side don't usually score many goals. One might be enough for them this time because I am not expecting a thriller.

Burnley were only edged out by Liverpool last weekend and got three draws in a row before that, including picking up a point against Arsenal and Manchester United.

In isolation those results would be great but Burnley desperately need to win a game - and it's a big ask for them to start here.

The Clarets have got the worst away record in the top flight anyway and, if their new striker Wout Weghorst is out injured, then that is hardly going to help.

Prediction: 1-0

Lawro's full predictions v pianist & singer-songwriter Reuben James

This is Sean Dyche's 250th Premier League game as a manager. He will become the seventh person to manage 250 matches for one club.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Eight of the past 12 league meetings have finished level, with both sides also each winning twice.
  • Burnley are unbeaten in all four of their Premier League away games against Brighton.
  • The Seagulls are aiming to complete their first league double over Burnley since the 2012-13 season.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • Brighton's club Premier League record run of seven consecutive games unbeaten ended in a 2-0 midweek defeat at Manchester United.
  • They have won only one of their past eight home league matches, drawing five and losing two.
  • Albion can lose successive Premier League fixtures for the first time since a run of three from February to March last year.
  • All seven of ninth-place Brighton's Premier League wins this season were against teams currently below them in the table.
  • Neal Maupay needs one goal to overtake Glenn Murray as Brighton's leading Premier League goalscorer.

Burnley

  • Burnley are winless in 12 matches in all competitions, equalling their worst run under Sean Dyche. The last time they had a longer streak was 19 games from December 2006 to March 2007.
  • They are one of just two teams in England's top four divisions without an away league win this season, along with Barnsley in the Championship.
  • Burnley's solitary victory in 21 Premier League fixtures this season came at home to Brentford on 30 October.
  • The Clarets have scored only three goals in their past nine league matches.
  • Wout Weghorst's eight shots on goal are the most of any Burnley player this season, but he is yet to score.

