Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side have enjoyed a 4-0 win at Norwich and a 5-0 victory in Portugal against Sporting Lisbon in the last week

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects Jack Grealish to again miss out due to the shin issue that has seen him sit out their last two matches.

Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer remain on the sidelines.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte is boosted by the availability of Eric Dier, who missed the last three games with a thigh injury.

However, he is without Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and an unnamed player due to Covid-19.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Tottenham beat Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season, but there are plenty of reasons it has not turned into the campaign that Spurs fans would have hoped for on the back of that result.

Antonio Conte started really well when he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham boss in November, but their recent form and results have been poor. I don't think they are strong enough defensively but, more than anything, I am just not sure what sort of state they are in psychologically, because all does not seem very happy in their camp.

City? Well they just keep on winning. They took Sporting Lisbon apart in style on Tuesday and it will take something special from Tottenham to get something at Etihad Stadium. I don't see it happening.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v pianist and singer-songwriter Reuben James

Kane's record of a goal every 473 minutes versus Manchester City is his worst of the 30 teams he has scored against in the Premier League. He has scored just twice in 11 league appearances against City

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City's only loss in their last 12 home games against Tottenham in all competitions was a 2-1 league defeat in February 2016.

However, Spurs have won three of the past four league meetings, which is as many as they had in their previous 13 attempts. However, all of those victories have been at home.

Manchester City

Manchester City have earned 43 points from 45 available in the Premier League since losing to Crystal Palace in October. The aggregate score in those matches is 41-8.

They have won all 19 league games this season in which they scored the opening goal.

City have scored 98 goals in 37 competitive fixtures in 2021-22. It took them until their 45th game of last season to reach a century of goals.

Pep Guardiola's side have the best defensive record in the division, conceding just 14 goals.

Riyad Mahrez has scored nine goals in his last nine appearances for City.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are looking to avoid losing four successive Premier League games for the first time since a run of six defeats between October and November 2004.

They have conceded seven goals in their past three top-flight matches, one more than they did in their first nine under Antonio Conte.

Spurs are looking to secure their first league double over the reigning top-flight champions since 1986-87, when they beat Liverpool 1-0 home and away.

All eight of Spurs' Premier League defeats this season have been in London - four home, four away.

They have scored just 10 goals in their 10 away league fixtures this season.

Son Heung-min has scored six goals in his eight most recent appearances against Manchester City in all competitions.

My Manchester City XI Choose your Manchester City starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team

My Tottenham Hotspur XI Choose your Tottenham Hotspur formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.



















Select formation Confirm team