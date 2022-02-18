Crystal Palace v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has failed to win a league game in 2022

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns but they are without on-loan midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Cheikhou Kouyate could feature for the first time since winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal but Nathan Ferguson remains out.

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is unavailable due to the ankle injury he sustained in the Club World Cup final.

Reece James is in contention following 10 games out with a thigh issue.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Results-wise, Crystal Palace are on their worst run of the season, with no wins and only three points from their past five league games - but they are not playing that badly, and they are also not in any danger of relegation.

Chelsea have not played in the Premier League since 22 January, but they have had a week off since winning the Club World Cup and I think they will be refreshed and ready to go.

The Blues beat Palace 3-0 at Stamford Bridge at the start of the season and, although it will be closer this time, I think they will pick up another three points.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea have won their last eight Premier League games against Crystal Palace.

There has not been a draw in the past 21 Premier League meetings, with Chelsea winning 17 and Palace four.

Chelsea's Premier League win rate of 76% versus Palace is the highest of any team to have played the same opponent at least 20 times.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have managed just two league victories in their past 13 attempts and are winless in five.

Their only victory in 16 Premier League derbies came versus Tottenham earlier this season.

However, the Eagles could beat three top-four opponents in the same top-flight campaign for the first time. They have already defeated Spurs and Manchester City this season.

Palace can equal the club top-flight record of scoring in 12 successive home matches, set from February to October 1990.

Michael Olise has scored three goals and assisted four in his past seven appearances in all competitions. He's averaging a goal or assist every 75 minutes this season.

Odsonne Edouard can become the first Palace player to score in four successive top-flight home matches since Mark Bright had a run of five between December 1990 to January 1991.

Chelsea

Chelsea's most recent Premier League victory, against Tottenham, was just a second win in eight top-flight matches.

The Blues could win back-to-back league games for the first time since October.

They have dropped points in four of their last five Premier League away matches, after winning six of their opening seven fixtures on the road this season.

Their defeat at West Ham in December ended a run of seven consecutive Premier League away wins in London derbies.

They could lose consecutive London derbies away from home for the first time since December 2017 - against Crystal Palace and West Ham.

The Blues have kept just three clean sheets in their past 14 Premier League fixtures.

Christian Pulisic has scored a career-best five goals in his five Premier League appearances against Crystal Palace, including three in two at Selhurst Park.

Romelu Lukaku is two short of 200 career league goals. He has scored eight goals in 12 Premier League matches against Crystal Palace.

