Arsenal v Brentford

TEAM NEWS
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will provide an update on his squad selection at a press conference later on Friday.
Gabriel Martinelli is suspended as a result of his red card against Wolves last weekend.
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has yet to reveal whether Christian Eriksen will make his much-awaited return to competitive action on Saturday.
Striker Ivan Toney has missed the past two games because of a calf injury.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Brentford ended their run of five defeats with a draw against Crystal Palace last weekend, but they still badly need a win to stop their slide down the table.
I don't think they will get it at Emirates Stadium though. Arsenal's victory at Wolves last time out, with 10 men, was massive for them. It was a kind of 'us against the world' moment so I can understand why they celebrated it so much.
The Gunners have not been among the goals much recently - Gabriel's winner at Molineux is the only time they have found the net in their past five games - but I think they will find a way through the Bees and get a bit of revenge for their defeat on the opening weekend of the season.
Prediction: 2-0
Lawro's full predictions v pianist & singer-songwriter Reuben James
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- This is Arsenal's first home game against Brentford since a 3-1 win in the EFL Cup in September 2018.
- Brentford are hoping to become the first promoted side to complete a Premier League double over Arsenal since Blackburn Rovers in 1992-93.
- Their only victory in six competitive trips to Arsenal was by 2-0 in the top flight at Highbury in April 1938.
Arsenal
- Since the end of August, only Manchester City and Liverpool have won more Premier League games than the 12 by Arsenal.
- The Gunners earned their first competitive win of 2022 at the sixth attempt away at Wolves last weekend.
- They have received four red cards and scored just two goals in those six fixtures.
- Arsenal are unbeaten in their past 28 Premier League home matches kicking off at 3pm on a Saturday.
- They have also gone 32 home league games without defeat against promoted sides since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010.
- Arsenal kept a clean sheet in five of their six most recent Premier League home fixtures.
Brentford
- Brentford ended a run of five straight Premier League defeats, and registered a clean sheet for the first time in 12 matches, with a 0-0 home draw against Crystal Palace last Saturday.
- Nonetheless, six league games without a win is their worst run since December 2018.
- The Bees could lose five consecutive away league matches for the first time in 11 years.
- They won three of their opening seven Premier League fixtures this season, but their subsequent three victories have spanned 18 games.
- Ivan Toney has scored in each of his last three Brentford appearances in all competitions.
My Arsenal XI
Choose your Arsenal formation and starting line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.
My Brentford XI
Choose your Brentford starting formation and line-up. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the boss to pick or the one you THINK he will.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment