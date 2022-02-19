National League
WealdstoneWealdstone15:00WrexhamWrexham
Venue: Grosvenor Vale

Wealdstone v Wrexham

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 19th February 2022

  • HalifaxFC Halifax TownPDoverDover AthleticP
    Match postponed - Other
  • WealdstoneWealdstone15:00WrexhamWrexham
  • AltrinchamAltrinchamPWeymouthWeymouthP
    Match postponed - Other
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00BromleyBromley
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • StockportStockport County15:00WokingWoking
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00BarnetBarnet
  • YeovilYeovil TownPDag & RedDagenham & RedbridgeP
    Match postponed - Other
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United17:20Boreham WoodBoreham Wood

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stockport28184658273158
2Chesterfield271510250242655
3Boreham Wood24157236152152
4Halifax26155641212050
5Bromley27155743311250
6Solihull Moors26137641231846
7Wrexham26137642261646
8Grimsby281441042291346
9Notts County25136647291845
10Dag & Red271331149371242
11Torquay27124114241140
12Southend27115113037-738
13Yeovil27107102627-137
14Eastleigh2796122839-1133
15Woking27102154243-132
16Wealdstone2687112737-1031
17Aldershot2886143244-1230
18Altrincham2986154054-1430
19Barnet2786133253-2130
20Maidenhead United2576122847-1927
21Weymouth2856172851-2321
22King's Lynn2643192451-2715
23Dover2814232163-42-5
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC