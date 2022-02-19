Scottish Championship
KilmarnockKilmarnock15:00Raith RoversRaith Rovers
Venue: The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park, Scotland

Kilmarnock v Raith Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Hodson
  • 5Murray
  • 6Stokes
  • 18Waters
  • 4McGinn
  • 29Burke
  • 8Alston
  • 7McKenzie
  • 15Murray
  • 28Lafferty

Substitutes

  • 9Shaw
  • 11Armstrong
  • 12Walker
  • 14Sanders
  • 16Glass
  • 20Campbell
  • 22Naismith
  • 30MacKay
  • 48Tait

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 4Musonda
  • 5Berra
  • 3Dick
  • 20Williamson
  • 8Matthews
  • 16Stanton
  • 21Mackie
  • 22Ross
  • 9Gullan

Substitutes

  • 7Connolly
  • 11Zanatta
  • 14McKay
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Varian
  • 25Arnott
  • 26Mitchell
  • 29Young
  • 99Poplatnik
Referee:
John Beaton

