Kilmarnock v Raith Rovers

Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Hemming
- 2Hodson
- 5Murray
- 6Stokes
- 18Waters
- 4McGinn
- 29Burke
- 8Alston
- 7McKenzie
- 15Murray
- 28Lafferty
Substitutes
- 9Shaw
- 11Armstrong
- 12Walker
- 14Sanders
- 16Glass
- 20Campbell
- 22Naismith
- 30MacKay
- 48Tait
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 4Musonda
- 5Berra
- 3Dick
- 20Williamson
- 8Matthews
- 16Stanton
- 21Mackie
- 22Ross
- 9Gullan
Substitutes
- 7Connolly
- 11Zanatta
- 14McKay
- 17Thomson
- 18Varian
- 25Arnott
- 26Mitchell
- 29Young
- 99Poplatnik
- Referee:
- John Beaton