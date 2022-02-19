Hamilton Academical v Greenock Morton

Line-ups
Hamilton
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 23Hilton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 34O'Reilly
- 7MacDonald
- 18Mimnaugh
- 16Mullin
- 14Spence
- 26Redfern
- 17Kennedy
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 1Fulton
- 5Easton
- 8Martin
- 11Smith
- 15Hughes
- 19Winter
- 24Lawson
- 27Shiels
- 33Brown
Morton
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hamilton
- 5McEntee
- 47Lithgow
- 4McLean
- 12Brandon
- 8Blues
- 27Wilson
- 10Lyon
- 3Strapp
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 2Ledger
- 7Oliver
- 9Muirhead
- 15Russell
- 16Hynes
- 19Easdale
- 20Bysouth
- 24McGregor
- 25King
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas