Scottish League One
Cove RangersCove Rangers1FalkirkFalkirk0

Cove Rangers v Falkirk

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1McKenzie
  • 2Neill
  • 26Reynolds
  • 6Strachan
  • 5Ross
  • 8Yule
  • 16Vigurs
  • 4Scully
  • 3Milne
  • 24Fyvie
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 10Masson
  • 11McIntosh
  • 15Anderson
  • 17Adeyemo
  • 20Leitch
  • 23Gourlay
  • 27Fotheringham

Falkirk

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Mutch
  • 5Taylor-Sinclair
  • 44Watson
  • 22McKayBooked at 31mins
  • 2Williamson
  • 21Telfer
  • 17Jacobs
  • 8HetheringtonSubstituted forMcGuffieat 45'minutes
  • 15McCann
  • 9Griffiths
  • 19Dowds

Substitutes

  • 3Dixon
  • 6Miller
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 11McGuffie
  • 13Holt
  • 14Wilson
  • 16Ross
  • 27Kabia
  • 30Mills
Referee:
Colin Steven

Match Stats

Home TeamCove RangersAway TeamFalkirk
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Paul Watson.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Falkirk. Craig McGuffie replaces Steven Hetherington.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cove Rangers 1, Falkirk 0.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Robbie Mutch.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Milne (Cove Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers).

  10. Post update

    Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Falkirk. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Anton Dowds (Falkirk) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Iain Vigurs (Cove Rangers).

  19. Post update

    Keaghan Jacobs (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Cove Rangers. Conceded by Brad McKay.

