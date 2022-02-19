Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton1AlloaAlloa Athletic1

Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Dumbarton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 12Wright
  • 29Stanger
  • 5Buchanan
  • 16Bronsky
  • 3BoyleBooked at 39mins
  • 15Pignatiello
  • 18Paton
  • 27Hutchinson
  • 22Wylde
  • 11MacLean
  • 7Duthie

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 4Lynch
  • 9Orsi
  • 10Stokes
  • 14McKee
  • 19Wilson
  • 20Muir

Alloa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Hutton
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 6Durnan
  • 3Church
  • 19Niang
  • 16King
  • 8Robertson
  • 7Cawley
  • 18Sammon
  • 11Boyd

Substitutes

  • 4Howie
  • 9Armour
  • 12Scougall
  • 17Armstrong
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 21Burt
  • 23Mendy
  • 28Riley-Snow
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam Hutchinson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Adam Hutchinson (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Dumbarton 1, Alloa Athletic 1.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Dumbarton 1, Alloa Athletic 1.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Dumbarton 1, Alloa Athletic 1. Paul Paton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gregg Wylde.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Conner Duthie (Dumbarton).

  9. Post update

    (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Paul Paton (Dumbarton) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adam King (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  12. Booking

    Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Boyle (Dumbarton).

  14. Post update

    (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Daniel Church.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

  17. Post update

    Ross MacLean (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steven Boyd (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

