Scottish League One
East FifeEast Fife1Queen's ParkQueen's Park1

East Fife v Queen's Park

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

East Fife

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Smith
  • 17Steele
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Higgins
  • 23Watson
  • 20Blair
  • 14Millar
  • 12Mercer
  • 15SempleSubstituted forMurdochat 45'minutes
  • 7Denholm
  • 22Connell

Substitutes

  • 2Dunsmore
  • 4Murdoch
  • 6Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 10Smith
  • 11Swanson
  • 16Healy
  • 18Newton
  • 21Campbell

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ferrie
  • 24Doyle
  • 4Kilday
  • 19Fox
  • 3Robson
  • 22Thomson
  • 10Brown
  • 49Darcy
  • 7Longridge
  • 27Smith
  • 29McBride

Substitutes

  • 2Davidson
  • 5Grant
  • 14Moore
  • 15Gillies
  • 17Heraghty
  • 18Biggar
  • 47Reid
  • 48Connell
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamQueen's Park
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, East Fife. Stewart Murdoch replaces Jamie Semple because of an injury.

  2. Half Time

    First Half ends, East Fife 1, Queen's Park 1.

  3. Post update

    Ryan Blair (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ronan Darcy (Queen's Park).

  5. Post update

    Lee Kilday (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Denholm (East Fife).

  7. Post update

    Penalty saved! Louis Longridge (Queen's Park) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Aaron Steele (East Fife) after a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Penalty Queen's Park. Charlie Fox draws a foul in the penalty area.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor McBride (Queen's Park) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Calum Ferrie.

  12. Post update

    Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Lee Kilday.

  13. Post update

    Darren Watson (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Robson (Queen's Park).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ronan Darcy (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Darren Watson.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Thomson (Queen's Park) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Scott Mercer (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Lee Kilday (Queen's Park).

  20. Post update

    Kyle Connell (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

Top Stories