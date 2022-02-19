Peterhead v Airdrieonians

Attempt missed. Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Line-ups
Peterhead
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Long
- 32Duffy
- 5Brown
- 4McDonald
- 23Quitongo
- 8Brown
- 12McCarthy
- 20Duncan
- 21Savoury
- 7Ritchie
- 14Payne
Substitutes
- 9McLean
- 11Cook
- 18Brown
- 24Cairns
- 25Brown
- 27Cullen
- 99Lyle
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 1Currie
- 16Watson
- 4Kerr
- 6Fordyce
- 3Paterson
- 8Agnew
- 21Frizzell
- 7McCabe
- 10Easton
- 9Gallagher
- 13Afolabi
Substitutes
- 12Ritchie
- 14Allan
- 15McDonald
- 18Cantley
- 19Walker
- 24McGill
- 25Devenny
- Referee:
- Stewart Luke
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Attempt missed. Scott Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Second Half
Second Half begins Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 1.
Attempt missed. Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Grant Savoury (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adam Frizzell (Airdrieonians).
Niah Payne (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Josh Kerr (Airdrieonians).
Attempt missed. Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Brody Paterson.
Attempt missed. Hamish Ritchie (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt blocked. Dylan Easton (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Andrew McDonald (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Niah Payne (Peterhead).
Scott Agnew (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Airdrieonians 1. Jonathan Afolabi (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rhys McCabe.
Attempt missed. Ryan Duncan (Peterhead) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. Grant Savoury (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.