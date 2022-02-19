Scottish League Two
StranraerStranraer1StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0

Stranraer v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Stranraer

Formation 4-4-2

  • 27Scullion
  • 22McIntosh
  • 15Ross
  • 3Burns
  • 13Ellis
  • 6Brady
  • 8Gallagher
  • 2RobertsonBooked at 28mins
  • 16Hawkshaw
  • 20YatesBooked at 45mins
  • 24Duffy

Substitutes

  • 10Watson
  • 11Woods
  • 14Walker
  • 18Mullen
  • 23Smith
  • 34Downie

Stenhousemuir

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 21Urminsky
  • 15Corbett
  • 5Crighton
  • 25Jamieson
  • 3YeatsBooked at 58mins
  • 24Miller
  • 17AndersonSubstituted forChristieat 45'minutes
  • 6Wedderburn
  • 16O'Reilly
  • 10Thomson
  • 9Orr

Substitutes

  • 7Forbes
  • 8Hughes
  • 11Brown
  • 12Lyon
  • 14Christie
  • 19Graham
  • 20Wilson
  • 23Moreland
Referee:
Steven Reid

Match Stats

Home TeamStranraerAway TeamStenhousemuir
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.

  2. Booking

    Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.

  3. Post update

    Anton Brady (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  7. Post update

    Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Craig Ross (Stranraer).

  10. Post update

    Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Stranraer 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Darren Christie replaces Michael Anderson because of an injury.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Stranraer 1, Stenhousemuir 0.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Anton Brady (Stranraer).

  15. Post update

    Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Booking

    Matt Yates (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matt Yates (Stranraer).

  18. Post update

    Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

