Stranraer v Stenhousemuir

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Sean McIntosh.
Line-ups
Stranraer
Formation 4-4-2
- 27Scullion
- 22McIntosh
- 15Ross
- 3Burns
- 13Ellis
- 6Brady
- 8Gallagher
- 2RobertsonBooked at 28mins
- 16Hawkshaw
- 20YatesBooked at 45mins
- 24Duffy
Substitutes
- 10Watson
- 11Woods
- 14Walker
- 18Mullen
- 23Smith
- 34Downie
Stenhousemuir
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 21Urminsky
- 15Corbett
- 5Crighton
- 25Jamieson
- 3YeatsBooked at 58mins
- 24Miller
- 17AndersonSubstituted forChristieat 45'minutes
- 6Wedderburn
- 16O'Reilly
- 10Thomson
- 9Orr
Substitutes
- 7Forbes
- 8Hughes
- 11Brown
- 12Lyon
- 14Christie
- 19Graham
- 20Wilson
- 23Moreland
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away6
Live Text
Booking
Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card.
Anton Brady (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Callum Yeats (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sean Crighton (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Craig Ross (Stranraer).
Post update
Euan O'Reilly (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Second Half
Second Half begins Stranraer 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Darren Christie replaces Michael Anderson because of an injury.
Half Time
First Half ends, Stranraer 1, Stenhousemuir 0.
Foul by Anton Brady (Stranraer).
Nicky Jamieson (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Matt Yates (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Matt Yates (Stranraer).
Michael Miller (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Dean Hawkshaw (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Grant Gallagher (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.