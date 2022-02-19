Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Line-ups
Annan Athletic
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fleming
- 2Barnes
- 5Douglas
- 6Swinglehurst
- 3Lowdon
- 11Johnston
- 8Docherty
- 4Moxon
- 7Wallace
- 9Smith
- 10Goss
Substitutes
- 12Adamson
- 14Hunter
- 15Fleming
- 16Clark
- 17Garrity
- 18McCartney
- 19Steele
- 20Anderson
Edinburgh City
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 21Schwake
- 16Brydon
- 14Farrell
- 29Travis
- 15Logan
- 7McDonald
- 6Jardine
- 5Stirling
- 10Handling
- 23Murray
- 19Shanley
Substitutes
- 9See
- 12Berry
- 20Leighfield
- 22Brian
- 26Robertson
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 305
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away3
Live Text
Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).
Second Half
Second Half begins Annan Athletic 0, Edinburgh City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Edinburgh City 0.
Attempt saved. Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Charlie Barnes.
Attempt missed. Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Brian Schwake.
Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Jack Brydon (Edinburgh City).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hand ball by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).
Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
James Farrell (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).