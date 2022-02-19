Scottish League Two
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic0Edinburgh CityEdinburgh City0

Annan Athletic v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Barnes
  • 5Douglas
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Lowdon
  • 11Johnston
  • 8Docherty
  • 4Moxon
  • 7Wallace
  • 9Smith
  • 10Goss

Substitutes

  • 12Adamson
  • 14Hunter
  • 15Fleming
  • 16Clark
  • 17Garrity
  • 18McCartney
  • 19Steele
  • 20Anderson

Edinburgh City

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 21Schwake
  • 16Brydon
  • 14Farrell
  • 29Travis
  • 15Logan
  • 7McDonald
  • 6Jardine
  • 5Stirling
  • 10Handling
  • 23Murray
  • 19Shanley

Substitutes

  • 9See
  • 12Berry
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Brian
  • 26Robertson
Referee:
Barry Cook
Attendance:
305

Match Stats

Home TeamAnnan AthleticAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home40%
Away60%
Shots
Home8
Away4
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home4
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

  2. Post update

    Cammy Logan (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tony Wallace (Annan Athletic).

  4. Second Half

    Second Half begins Annan Athletic 0, Edinburgh City 0.

  5. Half Time

    First Half ends, Annan Athletic 0, Edinburgh City 0.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Anthony McDonald (Edinburgh City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tommy Goss (Annan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Charlie Barnes.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ben Stirling (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Docherty (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Brian Schwake.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jack Brydon (Edinburgh City).

  16. Post update

    Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Hand ball by Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    James Farrell (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Chris Johnston (Annan Athletic).

