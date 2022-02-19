Scottish League Two
CowdenbeathCowdenbeath1ElginElgin City0

Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Gill
  • 4DunnSubstituted forToddat 45'minutes
  • 5Barr
  • 6Denham
  • 3Mullen
  • 7Ferguson
  • 8Morrison
  • 2Swann
  • 10Buchanan
  • 9Carty
  • 11Barrowman

Substitutes

  • 12Todd
  • 14Barr
  • 17McDowall
  • 18Moore
  • 19Buchanan
  • 20Renton

Elgin

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 10Mailer
  • 5CooperBooked at 42mins
  • 4McHardy
  • 3Towler
  • 16Cameron
  • 8Omar
  • 7Dingwall
  • 6MacEwan
  • 11Machado
  • 9Peters

Substitutes

  • 2Spark
  • 12Hanratty
  • 14Sopel
  • 17O'Keefe
  • 18Hester
  • 19Dingwall
  • 20Cormack
  • 21McHale
  • 23El-Zubaidi
Referee:
Iain Snedden

Match Stats

Home TeamCowdenbeathAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath).

  2. Post update

    Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Cameron Gill.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath).

  6. Post update

    Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Carty (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  8. Post update

    Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Peters (Elgin City).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Todd replaces Scott Dunn.

  11. Second Half

    Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 0.

  12. Half Time

    First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 0.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath).

  14. Post update

    Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath).

  16. Post update

    Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Booking

    Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath).

  19. Post update

    Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Matheus Machado (Elgin City).

