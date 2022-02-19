Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

Foul by Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath).
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Gill
- 4DunnSubstituted forToddat 45'minutes
- 5Barr
- 6Denham
- 3Mullen
- 7Ferguson
- 8Morrison
- 2Swann
- 10Buchanan
- 9Carty
- 11Barrowman
Substitutes
- 12Todd
- 14Barr
- 17McDowall
- 18Moore
- 19Buchanan
- 20Renton
Elgin
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Hoban
- 10Mailer
- 5CooperBooked at 42mins
- 4McHardy
- 3Towler
- 16Cameron
- 8Omar
- 7Dingwall
- 6MacEwan
- 11Machado
- 9Peters
Substitutes
- 2Spark
- 12Hanratty
- 14Sopel
- 17O'Keefe
- 18Hester
- 19Dingwall
- 20Cormack
- 21McHale
- 23El-Zubaidi
- Referee:
- Iain Snedden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Rory MacEwan (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Cameron Gill.
Post update
Attempt saved. Russell Dingwall (Elgin City) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Gavin Morrison (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. David Carty (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Jamie Todd (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Josh Peters (Elgin City).
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Jamie Todd replaces Scott Dunn.
Second Half
Second Half begins Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Cowdenbeath 1, Elgin City 0.
Post update
Foul by Alex Ferguson (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Josh Peters (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Samuel Denham (Cowdenbeath).
Post update
Rabin Omar (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matheus Machado (Elgin City).