Forfar Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Joe Cardle replaces Alfredo Agyeman.
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 19Munro
- 6Whyte
- 26BrindleySubstituted forStrachanat 38'minutes
- 7Thomson
- 10SlaterBooked at 58mins
- 12Hutton
- 24Crossan
- 9Aitken
- 17McCluskeyBooked at 58mins
Substitutes
- 3Strachan
- 11Anderson
- 15Hussain
- 18Shepherd
- 20Harkins
- 21Sanderson
- 22Moore
- 25Fisher
Kelty Hearts
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Jamieson
- 15Finlayson
- 5Hooper
- 25O'Ware
- 23Ngwenya
- 14PhilpSubstituted forReillyat 66'minutes
- 12Tidser
- 10Barjonas
- 11Higginbotham
- 9Austin
- 22Agyeman
Substitutes
- 2Black
- 3Peggie
- 7Cardle
- 8Reilly
- 16McNab
- 20Donaldson
- 21Biabi
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 670
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Substitution
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Kelty Hearts 0. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Thomson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.
Post update
Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Scott Hooper (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Thomas Reilly replaces Ross Philp.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by PJ Crossan.
Booking
Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Scott Hooper (Kelty Hearts).