Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic1Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts0

Forfar Athletic v Kelty Hearts

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 19Munro
  • 6Whyte
  • 26BrindleySubstituted forStrachanat 38'minutes
  • 7Thomson
  • 10SlaterBooked at 58mins
  • 12Hutton
  • 24Crossan
  • 9Aitken
  • 17McCluskeyBooked at 58mins

Substitutes

  • 3Strachan
  • 11Anderson
  • 15Hussain
  • 18Shepherd
  • 20Harkins
  • 21Sanderson
  • 22Moore
  • 25Fisher

Kelty Hearts

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Jamieson
  • 15Finlayson
  • 5Hooper
  • 25O'Ware
  • 23Ngwenya
  • 14PhilpSubstituted forReillyat 66'minutes
  • 12Tidser
  • 10Barjonas
  • 11Higginbotham
  • 9Austin
  • 22Agyeman

Substitutes

  • 2Black
  • 3Peggie
  • 7Cardle
  • 8Reilly
  • 16McNab
  • 20Donaldson
  • 21Biabi
Referee:
Alan Newlands
Attendance:
670

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamKelty Hearts
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home4
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away1
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Joe Cardle replaces Alfredo Agyeman.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Forfar Athletic 1, Kelty Hearts 0. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Thomson.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic).

  5. Post update

    Scott Hooper (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Kelty Hearts. Thomas Reilly replaces Ross Philp.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Tidser (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfredo Agyeman (Kelty Hearts) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Kelty Hearts. Conceded by PJ Crossan.

  11. Booking

    Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Booking

    Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  13. Post update

    Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Craig Slater (Forfar Athletic).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Philp (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Barjonas (Kelty Hearts) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ross Meechan (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Scott Hooper (Kelty Hearts).

