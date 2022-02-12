Highlights: McMenamin goal gives Glens victory in Big Two battle

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott believes his players' determination not to lose - rather just a desire to win - is what is driving their push for an Irish Premiership title.

McDermott was speaking after a second-half Conor McMenamin goal earned his side a vital 1-0 home win over Linfield in a tight Big Two battle at The Oval.

The victory saw the Glens return to the top of the table with a three-point lead over the Blues.

"I always said it takes time," he said.

"For the first time since I have been here I have a dressing room full of men that now hate to lose.

"Everybody loves to win and we have had players here in the past who have loved winning, but it is when the going gets tough that the boys you would put money on come to the fore.

"Some of those other players have moved on, and they are good players, but the dressing room now is full of boys who hate to lose, and that is the difference.

"I think we have shown that in the last six weeks with the games we have played and coming from behind. A good example of that was the game at the National Stadium [against Linfield in December] when we were down to 10 men and came back to score.

"Going down at Solitude, going down at Seaview then scoring in the last minute against Coleraine, then going down to 10 men against Portadown and being dominant with 10 men. We have boys who are hungry - I thought the energy levels from boys who have played three games in six days was superb."

Marron 'a special player'

Caolan Marron was impressive again at the heart of the Glentoran defence

It is not the first time in what is now almost three years in charge that McDermott's side have gone top but, asked if he felt the mindset is different now, his reply was "1,000%".

"We went first in my first season here in January but we couldn't maintain that," he added.

"Winning is a habit but so is losing. For a long time the club would win some games but they would lose more."

While Glentoran had more possession and looked more dangerous for most of the match, Linfield had big chances to score in the second half, with goalkeeper Aaron McCarey saving well from a Sam Roscoe header before McMenamin struck.

The Glens keeper then pulled off an outstanding save in injury time to deny the same player, before Paddy McClean produced a fantastic block to thwart Chris McKee with his close-range follow-up.

McDermott was full of praise for his goalkeeper and back four, but insisted a good defensive performance needs contributions from across the pitch.

"I tell the players that you don't defend well just because you have good defenders, it is a team game.

"Our front men put in a shift - Robbie McDaid, Jay Donnelly and Conor McMenamin close people down. The midfield three were superb, I think they picked up every second ball in the first half.

"Sean Murray's energy levels and GPS numbers are off the charts, as they were at Dundalk. Yes, they got in behind us a couple of times and got a few shots off, but Caolan Marron was superb. He really is a special player."

Linfield still have 'steely belief' - Healy

David Healy says his Linfield side must be more ruthless

Friday's loss to Glentoran was a third defeat in four matches for Linfield, who followed up their Irish Cup exit to Larne last Friday with an important league win over the same side on Tuesday to move back to the top of the table on goal difference.

Healy was philosophical about losing what was one of the most significant Big Two meetings for many years, but warned that his team need to become more clinical if they are to retain their title again.

"We should never have lost the game. There were two errors, we got caught in the middle of the pitch and we got caught not clearing our lines," he said.

"We did well to block the initial shot [for the Glentoran goal] and there was an unfortunate ricochet, but it is disappointing that we didn't deal with the first ball or the second ball.

"We had two or three of them [chances] and it couldn't ricochet into our path, but there is no point in saying it was a good save by the goalkeeper or a good block by the defender - we have got to be more clinical.

"We have let so many teams off the hook this year by not being clinical and ruthless, and if that continues it is going to cost us points like it did tonight."

And the former Northern Ireland striker was bullish about the rest of the campaign as they continue their bid for a fourth consecutive title.

"There is the initial disappointment and the initial inquest which lasted all of 90 seconds," he explained.

"One or two of our more senior players voiced their opinions, which is good and what you want to see.

"But, again, there is a steely belief in the dressing room. Yes, we are behind at the minute but we have still got to play Glentoran at home, there are the games before the split and the games in the split so there is a lot of football to play.

"I still believe, we still believe. Yes, the players are hurting and smarting a little bit at the minute but they will have the bit between their teeth going forward, I can guarantee."