Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal0Real MadridReal Madrid0

Villarreal v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 5Parejo
  • 10Iborra
  • 18Moreno
  • 17Lo Celso
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 16Dia
  • 21Pino
  • 22Mandi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 25Aurier
  • 35Jörgensen

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 12Marcelo
  • 8Kroos
  • 14Casemiro
  • 15Valverde
  • 11Asensio
  • 18Bale
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Jovic
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 22Isco
  • 25Camavinga
  • 40Fuidias
Referee:
José María Sánchez Martínez

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Villarreal. Giovani Lo Celso tries a through ball, but Alfonso Pedraza is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

  6. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Eder Militão.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Saturday 12th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid24166248202854
2Sevilla24148236162050
3Real Betis23124741271440
4Barcelona22108436251138
5Villarreal2499638231536
6Atl Madrid2210663830836
7Real Sociedad229852221135
8Ath Bilbao2381052318534
9Celta Vigo248792825331
10Rayo Vallecano229492724331
11Valencia237973536-130
12Osasuna237882227-529
13Espanyol2376102732-527
14Elche2468102633-726
15Getafe2367102023-325
16Granada235992634-824
17Mallorca225891934-1523
18Cádiz24310112038-1819
19Alavés2345141738-2117
20Levante2218132146-2511
View full Spanish La Liga table

