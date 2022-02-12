Villarreal v Real Madrid

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
VillarrealVillarreal0Real MadridReal Madrid0
Formation 4-4-2
Formation 4-3-3
Foul by Vicente Iborra (Villarreal).
Offside, Villarreal. Giovani Lo Celso tries a through ball, but Alfonso Pedraza is caught offside.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Eder Militão.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|24
|16
|6
|2
|48
|20
|28
|54
|2
|Sevilla
|24
|14
|8
|2
|36
|16
|20
|50
|3
|Real Betis
|23
|12
|4
|7
|41
|27
|14
|40
|4
|Barcelona
|22
|10
|8
|4
|36
|25
|11
|38
|5
|Villarreal
|24
|9
|9
|6
|38
|23
|15
|36
|6
|Atl Madrid
|22
|10
|6
|6
|38
|30
|8
|36
|7
|Real Sociedad
|22
|9
|8
|5
|22
|21
|1
|35
|8
|Ath Bilbao
|23
|8
|10
|5
|23
|18
|5
|34
|9
|Celta Vigo
|24
|8
|7
|9
|28
|25
|3
|31
|10
|Rayo Vallecano
|22
|9
|4
|9
|27
|24
|3
|31
|11
|Valencia
|23
|7
|9
|7
|35
|36
|-1
|30
|12
|Osasuna
|23
|7
|8
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|29
|13
|Espanyol
|23
|7
|6
|10
|27
|32
|-5
|27
|14
|Elche
|24
|6
|8
|10
|26
|33
|-7
|26
|15
|Getafe
|23
|6
|7
|10
|20
|23
|-3
|25
|16
|Granada
|23
|5
|9
|9
|26
|34
|-8
|24
|17
|Mallorca
|22
|5
|8
|9
|19
|34
|-15
|23
|18
|Cádiz
|24
|3
|10
|11
|20
|38
|-18
|19
|19
|Alavés
|23
|4
|5
|14
|17
|38
|-21
|17
|20
|Levante
|22
|1
|8
|13
|21
|46
|-25
|11