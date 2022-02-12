Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ryan Curran scored two goals against Coleraine

Ryan Curran's quickfire second-half double saw Cliftonville beat Coleraine 2-0 and stay firmly in the title hunt.

The third-placed Reds lie four points behind leaders Glentoran and one adrift of Linfield after the win at Solitude.

Crusaders edged out Larne 2-1 at Inver Park while Glenavon were comfortable 3-0 victors over Portadown in the mid-Ulster derby at Mourneview Park.

Ballymena United beat Dungannon Swifts 1-0 and basement side Warrenpoint Town defeated Carrick Rangers 4-2.

Cliftonville created the better openings in the first half with Jamie McDonagh forcing good saves from Coleraine goalkeeper Gareth Deane.

At the other end, Josh Carson fizzed in a low shot which was finger-tipped behind by Reds keeper Luke McNicholas.

Cliftonville broke the deadlock three minutes into the second period when Kris Lowe's cross from the right was diverted home by Ryan Curran, who got the ball ahead of Deane to convert.

Within five minutes the home side were two goals to the good when Ronan Doherty's cross from the left found its way to Curran to slot home from six yards.

Coleraine came close to reducing the arrears when Stephen Lowry's glancing header from a Jamie Glackin cross came back off the post.

At the other end, McDonagh intercepted a pass inside the Coleraine penalty area and produced a delicate chip over Deane but the ball came back off the face of the crossbar.

Crues win to leapfrog Larne

Crusaders leapfrogged Larne into fourth place in the Premiership as Adam Lecky hit a late winner at Inver Park.

Crues keeper Jonathan Tuffey tipped an early Albert Watson effort onto the bar in a lacklustre first half of few chances.

The game sparked into life in the second half with Crusaders breaking the deadlock as Daniel Larmour headed in from Jordan Forsythe's cross.

Larne were quickly level with Kofi Balmer connecting with a corner to head into the bottom corner.

Lecky won it eight minutes from time with the substitute nipping in at the near post to turn in a cross from Declan Caddell.

Tuffey made an excellent save to deny Larne striker Lee Bonis as Stephen Baxter's side held on for the three points.

Glenavon run out comfortable derby winners

Goals from captain James Singleton, Mark Haughey and Conor McCloskey in the first half made sure Glenavon secured all three points and bragging rights over mid-Ulster rivals Portadown.

It took the Lurgan Blues just 15 minutes to break the deadlock as skipper Singleton rose above everyone and met Michael O'Connor's corner emphatically to head home from close range.

The hosts then doubled their lead 10 minutes before half-time as Haughey got on the end of Peter Campbell's in-swinging corner to double their lead.

The home side made it three just before the break as McCloskey fired home from outside the box, somehow finding a way through the legs of Ports stopper Doherty.

The second half wasn't as entertaining with the only real incident being a red card for the away side. Katlego Mashigo was sent for an early shower for a late challenge on Robbie Garrett.

McCullough the Ballymena hero

Ballymena United moved to within two points of sixth place thanks to Steven McCullough's late header in a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts.

Dungannon were dealt a blow with 15 minutes left when skipper and ex-Sky Blues player Ryan Mayse was sent off for a second bookable offence.

But the deadlock was eventually broken with three minutes left when Paul McElroy's cross was glanced home by the head of fellow substitute McCullough.

Point take third win of season

Premiership basement boys Warrenpoint Town secured a 4-2 win over Carrick Rangers to move just two points behind 11th-placed Portadown.

Point captain Fra McCaffrey tucked away a third-minute opener but Stewart Nixon levelled with a low shot before Greg Moorhouse restored the host's lead with a nearpost finish.

McCaffrey rifled into the bottom corner to complete his double and make it 3-1 before Alan O'Sullivan added a fourth in the second half.

Jordan Gibson slotted in to give Carrick hope but that ended when Corey McMullan sent his penalty over the Warrenpoint crossbar.