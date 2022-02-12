Cristiano Ronaldo: Is Man Utd forward the problem or solution for misfiring team?

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Man Utdcomments123

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has now gone six games without a goal for Manchester United

When Cristiano Ronaldo made his sensational return to Manchester United last summer, it was billed as the final piece in the jigsaw for a club seeking to rediscover its former glories.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had secured a second-place finish in the Premier League and with big-money acquisitions Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane also coming in, a push for league title number 21 and the first since 2013 was being considered as a realistic possibility.

But six months on, Solskjaer has been sacked and Ronaldo is enduring his longest goal drought in over a decade as the Red Devils crave consistency, struggle to find the net and toil for a top-four position.

The Portuguese forward has still got some vital goals for the side this season, but the dream return is fast turning into a nightmare, with interim boss Ralf Rangnick stating openly that United's need for a striker in the summer is an "obvious" one.

Asked after United's 1-1 draw against Southampton whether he was worried about Ronaldo's form, Rangnick told BBC Sport: "He would have wished to have scored, I would have wished him to score, the whole team would have.

"He had good chances - one of the biggest chances in the game when he went past the goalkeeper but it was cleared."

'Ronaldo's record speaks for itself'

The chance Rangnick mentions came in the sixth minute, when Ronaldo went round Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster but a weak left-footed shot was cleared off the line by Romain Perraud.

Sancho did give the hosts a 21st-minute lead but for the third consecutive game they failed to press home their superiority and were pegged back for a draw by Che Adams' second-half equaliser.

In all, Ronaldo had just two shots in the game, the second coming from an angle and fired straight at Forster.

United may have been cruising to victory had he taken either opportunity, but he now finds himself on a run of six games without scoring, his longest barren spell in 11 years.

Former Republic of Ireland international Andy Reid said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Ronaldo is United's most likely to score goals based on history, he has proved that. But that isn't based on his performance today - we have hardly really seen him today, but you don't bring him off, because of his history.

"Manchester United have a lack of identity at the moment. They just don't know what they are doing. It is hit-and-hope stuff a lot of the time."

Former England international Fara Williams said on Football Focus: "Ronaldo has to play [every game]. He is a scorer.

"All this hype around Ronaldo being a negative part of what is happening at Manchester United, his record speaks for itself. You have got to play him."

Man Utd 'struggling to keep composure for more than half an hour' - Rangnick

While Ronaldo was often outfought and outmuscled by the Saints defenders, throwing his arms up in frustration at times, he is the club's top scorer this season with 14 goals.

Six of those strikes have come in Europe where he has dragged United into the Champions League knockout stages with late winners against Villarreal and Atalanta, and another injury-time strike against the Serie A side to claim a vital draw.

"United felt for them to push on and win league titles, the missing piece was the manager," European football expert James Horncastle said on the Euro Leagues podcast.

"The personnel they had recruited until the final days of the window did inspire some confidence that United were going to get a little closer. Now you put Ronaldo in there and the dynamic has completely changed.

"Because of what he costs the club you have to find a system that includes him and often that means you go away from what you stand for as a coach in terms of your philosophy.

"When he still puts in memorable highlights rather than performances and they generate a lot of reaction - 'wow, look at Ronaldo, he still has it' - all they do is cover up some of the dysfunction, the flaws within the system. It is a golden spanner in the works."

Misfiring United 'not working hard enough'

Manchester United
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl suggested teams have United worked out

Rangnick refused to lay the blame solely on Ronaldo for the draw against Southampton saying the team "created enough chances" but are not effective enough in the "number of goals we score".

The statistics don't make for pretty reading - United have averaged fewer goals per game (14 in 10) under Rangnick than any previous Red Devils boss in the Premier League.

They have scored more than once just three times in 10 league games under the German and the draw against Southampton was a third consecutive one in which they have gone ahead, looked the better side but conceded a second-half equaliser, including their penalty shootout exit in the FA Cup.

Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw told BBC MOTD: "History is repeating itself again. We started really well the first 20 minutes, got the goal and it just happened again. We know it's not good enough and it needs to change quickly."

Former United midfielder Paul Scholes was scathing in his assessment, saying on BT Sport: "I don't think the players are working hard enough to win a game of football.

"There is a lot of talent in that team but with talent you have to work hard. I feel sorry for the manager - the players are either not listening or don't want to do it."

But opposition manager Ralph Hasenhuttl gave maybe the most telling comment, suggesting teams have United worked out.

The Austrian said: "It is not a big secret that when they lose the ball that the reverse gears are not the best from everybody."

How to follow Manchester United on the BBC bannerManchester United banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 19:10

    A washed up player playing for a washed up team. Both are each other's problem.

  • Comment posted by HarveytheGreat, today at 19:00

    Juventus players glad to see the back of him

    That tells you everything

  • Comment posted by king, today at 18:59

    I would not be suprised if it was Ronaldo and his agent who started the rumour that Man City wanted to sign him, just to panic and fool Man U into signing him,giving them both ridiculous paydays.

  • Comment posted by Ertugrul Bey, today at 19:10

    As a Liverpool fan, I say let him continue discombobulating Man U.

    • Reply posted by Fred-at-Caxton, today at 19:13

      Fred-at-Caxton replied:
      Go away

  • Comment posted by Blockpants, today at 18:57

    Juventus knew full well that Ronaldo was a busted flush.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:12

    Another dull filler article about Man U. We all know the Great Ronaldo made a mistake coming back and will leave in the summer. Equally, Poch will be turfed out of PSG and come in and pick up the pieces and pick up Sir Harry of Kane for an overpriced £75m. The sun will rise. Fans will bleed. That's football folks.

  • Comment posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 19:09

    He's part of the problem but paying a past-it superstar £500,000 a week is itself more of problem. The owners don't care about football, they only care about marketing the brand. As long as a signing costs more than anyone else they're happy because they'll sell more shirts. Man U are looking at, at very least, a twenty year rebuild before they can expect to get anywhere near the top 4.

    • Reply posted by OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla, today at 19:17

      OssieWaddledintoHoddlesVilla replied:
      Clubs make hardly anything from shirt sales. It's a myth. Look it up. The only people who make money from that are the manufacturers. You don't honestly believe Nike, Adidas etc would allow large profits to made by anyone other than themselves do you.

  • Comment posted by Topographic, today at 18:59

    Past it.

  • Comment posted by Mr Red, today at 18:58

    The problem is the club. 1 billion quid net spend in 10 years, but a bench of Jones, Telles, Elanga…4 poor defenders and a keeper out of 9 subs.
    Fernandes is a petulant child which is causing Issues.
    Fergie is also accountable. Left a poor and ageing squad before dumping united.
    No strategy, no tactics, no cohesion and no fight. What an utter shame!
    MUGG

    • Reply posted by TheDarkKnight, today at 19:07

      TheDarkKnight replied:
      The goal was also de Gea's fault today. If he had dived and tried to either catch the ball or deflect it with his hands he probably would have prevented the goal. But he always uses his feet and it causes all sorts of problems in the box. Today he just sat down and watched the ball go straight past him.

  • Comment posted by the doc, today at 19:12

    Who really cares ?
    Too much focus on this team & it’s turmoils
    Great athlete but time to move on

  • Comment posted by abracadabra, today at 19:13

    He is a problem yes, the only problem no, though the most expensive one.

  • Comment posted by Billy Bremners Sock, today at 19:05

    Bbc Salford with another pointless article on their favourite team.
    What about articles that the average fan would like to read, instead of churning out more and more biased Manchester nonsense?

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 19:08

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      And yet no HYS on the cat kicker.

  • Comment posted by the peoples poet, today at 19:02

    he needs David Dickinson to manage Man utd.
    Somebody that can handle antiques...

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 19:24

      the peoples poet replied:
      he is not a bobby dazzler.

  • Comment posted by lord obez, today at 18:53

    Ronaldo should have become more of a CAM now, he should be doing more creative work, he definitely has the ability because at his peak, he did the creating and the scoring but he obviously cannot do both now due to fitness. However, due to ronaldo being such a selfish player, he is all about the glory, he is putting his own personal interest ahead of the team.

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 19:11

    A poor man's Diogoal Jota.

  • Comment posted by koftinho, today at 19:02

    Weirdo man utd fans with their ronaldo posters on the wall that they kiss every day even though he mugged them off 12 years ago and gave his best years to Real Madrid are crying now and it's great to watch.
    They all thought because this clown was scoring 50 goals a year against teams on siesta that he was gonna come back to the premier league and boss the game.
    Dude is a dusted and i'm loving it.

  • Comment posted by allyp, today at 18:56

    Walking pace Ronny is certainly one of the problems.

  • Comment posted by EYEGLASS, today at 19:10

    To many egos When you hear Ronaldo decsion to stay or not depends on who the next manager will be and do not even talk about Pogma the club is a pack of individuals

  • Comment posted by jay orr, today at 19:09

    No Real natural wingers in the team equals poor service...we got rid of martial-no improvement. Pogba missed several months.no improvement. british bias in the media is shocking.average home gown players holding us back eg maguire Rushford Shaw mctominay

    • Reply posted by Freespeechplease, today at 19:15

      Freespeechplease replied:
      Maguire rashford Shaw mctominay are all decent players but not top quality. Not good enough for a team that wants to win the Premier league. Sell the shirkers and poor quality and start again. May take 5 more years.

  • Comment posted by What barn door, today at 19:08

    There are many problems with this squad, but CR is not the biggest, but certainly not helping. It was a mistake to go back, not the side he was expecting, not a top three side and not likely to win owt this term.

    Be better to offload him and pump the cash cinto better fit players.

    • Reply posted by Aguarooooooooooo, today at 19:11

      Aguarooooooooooo replied:
      Offload him to who?! Nobody else would pay those wages, even if he was still useful to anyone!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport