Last updated on .From the section Scottish League One

Cove Rangers' lead at the top of League 1 was cut to five points after they were held to a goalless draw at home to Queen's Park.

Paul Hartley's men were unable to make their advantage count after the visitors had Luis Longstaff sent off in the first half.

Second-place Airdrie narrowed the gap with a 4-1 win against Montrose thanks to a Calum Gallagher double and goals from Craig Watson and Adam Frizzell.

Bottom side East Fife registered their first victory since October with a 3-1 comeback triumph at 10-man Alloa Athletic.

Kyle Connell and Danny Denholm strikes - either side of Euan Henderson's red card - proved decisive.

Ross MacLean scored a first-half brace as second-bottom Dumbarton ran out 3-1 winners at Clyde.