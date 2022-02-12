Match ends, Napoli 1, Inter Milan 1.
Nothing could separate the top two in Serie A as leaders Inter Milan maintained their one-point advantage over Napoli with a draw in Naples.
There are just two points between Inter and third-placed AC Milan, who could go top with a victory against Sampdoria on Sunday.
Napoli, who have played a game more than Inter, took an early lead when Lorenzo Insigne slotted in a penalty.
Edin Dzeko equaliser for Inter immediately after half-time.
Napoli had the better chances as Piotr Zielinski hit the post early in the first half before Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was forced into a smart save to deny Elif Elmas later on.
Insigne's goal meant he surpassed Diego Maradona (115) to become Napoli's third-highest goalscorer in all competitions. Only Dries Mertens (144) and Marek Hamsik (121) have netted more goals for the club.
Line-ups
Napoli
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Ospina
- 22Di Lorenzo
- 13Rrahmani
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Mário Rui
- 8RuizSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 74'minutes
- 68Lobotka
- 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 26'minutes
- 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 84'minutes
- 24InsigneBooked at 37minsSubstituted forOunasat 84'minutes
- 9OsimhenSubstituted forMertensat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Meret
- 2Malcuit
- 4Demme
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 7Elmas
- 12Marfella
- 14Mertens
- 31Ghoulam
- 33Ounas
- 37Petagna
- 59Zanoli
- 99Zambo Anguissa
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Handanovic
- 37Skriniar
- 6de Vrij
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 90'minutes
- 2Dumfries
- 23Barella
- 77BrozovicBooked at 60mins
- 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 84'minutes
- 14Perisic
- 9Dzeko
- 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Gagliardini
- 7Sánchez
- 11Kolarov
- 13Ranocchia
- 21Cordaz
- 22Vidal
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 36Darmian
- 47Carboni
- 88Caicedo
- 97Radu
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Inter Milan 1.
Post update
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Post update
Adam Ounas (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Federico Dimarco.
Post update
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Jesus.
Post update
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).
Post update
André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).
Post update
Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Victor Osimhen.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Juan Jesus replaces Piotr Zielinski.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly.