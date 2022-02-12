Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli1Inter MilanInter Milan1

Napoli 1-1 Inter Milan: Serie A's top two draw in Naples

Lorenzo Insigne scores
All six of Lorenzo Insigne's goals in the league this season have come from the penalty spot

Nothing could separate the top two in Serie A as leaders Inter Milan maintained their one-point advantage over Napoli with a draw in Naples.

There are just two points between Inter and third-placed AC Milan, who could go top with a victory against Sampdoria on Sunday.

Napoli, who have played a game more than Inter, took an early lead when Lorenzo Insigne slotted in a penalty.

Edin Dzeko equaliser for Inter immediately after half-time.

Napoli had the better chances as Piotr Zielinski hit the post early in the first half before Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was forced into a smart save to deny Elif Elmas later on.

Insigne's goal meant he surpassed Diego Maradona (115) to become Napoli's third-highest goalscorer in all competitions. Only Dries Mertens (144) and Marek Hamsik (121) have netted more goals for the club.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Ospina
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 13Rrahmani
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 8RuizSubstituted forZambo Anguissaat 74'minutes
  • 68Lobotka
  • 21PolitanoSubstituted forElmasat 26'minutes
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 84'minutes
  • 24InsigneBooked at 37minsSubstituted forOunasat 84'minutes
  • 9OsimhenSubstituted forMertensat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Meret
  • 2Malcuit
  • 4Demme
  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 7Elmas
  • 12Marfella
  • 14Mertens
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 33Ounas
  • 37Petagna
  • 59Zanoli
  • 99Zambo Anguissa

Inter Milan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Handanovic
  • 37Skriniar
  • 6de Vrij
  • 32DimarcoSubstituted forD'Ambrosioat 90'minutes
  • 2Dumfries
  • 23Barella
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 60mins
  • 20CalhanogluSubstituted forVidalat 84'minutes
  • 14Perisic
  • 9Dzeko
  • 10MartínezSubstituted forSánchezat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 7Sánchez
  • 11Kolarov
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 21Cordaz
  • 22Vidal
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 36Darmian
  • 47Carboni
  • 88Caicedo
  • 97Radu
Referee:
Daniele Doveri

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home13
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 1, Inter Milan 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Inter Milan 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).

  4. Post update

    Adam Ounas (Napoli) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Danilo D'Ambrosio replaces Federico Dimarco.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Juan Jesus.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).

  10. Post update

    André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Adam Ounas (Napoli).

  12. Post update

    Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Amir Rrahmani (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Sánchez (Inter Milan).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Adam Ounas replaces Lorenzo Insigne.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Dries Mertens replaces Victor Osimhen.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Napoli. Juan Jesus replaces Piotr Zielinski.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Arturo Vidal replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Lautaro Martínez.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly.

Saturday 12th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan24166255203554
2Napoli25165446172953
3AC Milan24164449262352
4Juventus24136536211545
5Atalanta23127445281743
6Lazio25126752391342
7Roma24123940301039
8Fiorentina2311394133836
9Hellas Verona249694340333
10Torino239593023732
11Empoli2486103747-1030
12Sassuolo247893942-329
13Bologna2484122940-1128
14Udinese236983336-327
15Spezia2475122644-1826
16Sampdoria2465133341-823
17Cagliari2448122445-2120
18Venezia2346132042-2218
19Genoa24111122045-2514
20Salernitana2333171655-3911
View full Italian Serie A table

