Celtic v Dundee

Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|26
|20
|3
|3
|57
|15
|42
|63
|2
|Rangers
|26
|19
|5
|2
|55
|21
|34
|62
|3
|Hearts
|27
|12
|7
|8
|36
|29
|7
|43
|4
|Hibernian
|27
|9
|7
|11
|28
|30
|-2
|34
|5
|Motherwell
|27
|9
|7
|11
|28
|40
|-12
|34
|6
|Dundee Utd
|26
|9
|6
|11
|21
|27
|-6
|33
|7
|St Mirren
|26
|7
|12
|7
|26
|35
|-9
|33
|8
|Aberdeen
|27
|8
|7
|12
|32
|34
|-2
|31
|9
|Livingston
|27
|8
|7
|12
|26
|34
|-8
|31
|10
|Ross County
|27
|6
|9
|12
|38
|46
|-8
|27
|11
|St Johnstone
|27
|5
|8
|14
|17
|32
|-15
|23
|12
|Dundee
|25
|5
|6
|14
|21
|42
|-21
|21
