Aberdeen have confirmed the departure of manager Stephen Glass

Stephen Glass has left his position as Aberdeen manager after less than a year at the Pittodrie helm.

The 45-year-old former Dons player replaced Derek McInnes in March 2021.

Aberdeen sit ninth in the Premiership, with eight wins from 25 matches, and were knocked out of the Scottish Cup at Motherwell on Saturday.

US-based owner Dave Cormack was at Fir Park, while a large travelling support reacted angrily to the defeat.

Aberdeen's only win in seven 2022 outings came against League 2 Edinburgh City, while they have picked up two points from a possible 15 in the league since January.

Glass, who had been coaching with MLS side Atlanta United prior to his Pittodrie return, was in charge for 41 games, losing 20 and keeping just five clean sheets.

Speaking after the cup defeat at Motherwell, Glass told BBC Scotland: "If I didn't think it was working I would walk away.

"But I feel like you see the fight in the team at times. I think we have enough."

Coaches Allan Russell and Henry Apaloo leave with Glass, with a short club statement saying "the process to appoint a new manager will commence immediately".