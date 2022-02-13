Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan1SampdoriaSampdoria0

AC Milan v Sampdoria

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Maignan
  • 2Calabria
  • 23Tomori
  • 13RomagnoliBooked at 26mins
  • 25Florenzi
  • 8Tonali
  • 4Bennacer
  • 30MessiasSubstituted forSaelemaekersat 57'minutes
  • 10DíazBooked at 19minsSubstituted forKessiéat 57'minutes
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forRebicat 57'minutes
  • 9Giroud

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Ballo-Touré
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 12Rebic
  • 20Kalulu
  • 27Maldini
  • 33Krunic
  • 41Bakayoko
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 79Kessié
  • 83Mirante

Sampdoria

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 33Falcone
  • 24Bereszynski
  • 26Magnani
  • 15Colley
  • 29MurruSubstituted forAugelloat 53'minutes
  • 13ContiSubstituted forVieiraat 53'minutes
  • 87Candreva
  • 88RincónBooked at 10mins
  • 2ThorsbySubstituted forEkdalat 53'minutes
  • 5Sensi
  • 10Caputo

Substitutes

  • 1Audero
  • 3Augello
  • 6Ekdal
  • 7Supryaha
  • 11Sabiri
  • 14Vieira
  • 25Ferrari
  • 27Quagliarella
  • 30Ravaglia
  • 35Bonfanti
  • 70Trimboli
Referee:
Daniele Chiffi

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamSampdoria
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Franck Kessié replaces Brahim Díaz.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Ante Rebic replaces Rafael Leão.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, AC Milan. Alexis Saelemaekers replaces Junior Messias.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Bartosz Bereszynski.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Albin Ekdal replaces Morten Thorsby.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Andrea Conti.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Sampdoria. Tommaso Augello replaces Nicola Murru.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Olivier Giroud (AC Milan).

  9. Post update

    Giangiacomo Magnani (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Antonio Candreva (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Junior Messias (AC Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sandro Tonali.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins AC Milan 1, Sampdoria 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, AC Milan 1, Sampdoria 0.

  15. Post update

    Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Andrea Conti (Sampdoria).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alessandro Florenzi (AC Milan).

  18. Post update

    Andrea Conti (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Wladimiro Falcone.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Junior Messias (AC Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

