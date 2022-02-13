Spanish La Liga
EspanyolEspanyol2BarcelonaBarcelona2

Espanyol 2-2 Barcelona: Luuk de Jong scores late equaliser for visitors

European Football

Luuk de Jong hugs Adama Traore
Luuk de Jong's equaliser sent Barca above Atletico into fourth

Luuk de Jong scored a dramatic late equaliser as Barcelona drew at Espanyol in a pulsating La Liga derby.

Pedri volleyed in an early opener but the hosts levelled just before half time when Sergi Darder curled in.

Raul de Tomas ran through to drive Espanyol in front in the second half.

Gerard Pique and Nico Melamed were sent off after a clash in added time before substitute De Jong headed in an Adama Traore cross to grab a point that moves them above Atletico Madrid in fourth.

Manu Morlanes, who had come on in the 62nd minute only to go off eight minutes later because of an injury, was also shown a red card at the end of the game.

It was an agonising result for the hosts after they came within seconds of a first derby win over Barcelona since the 2008-09 season.

In the closing stages, Barcelona sent cross after cross into the box in the hope of snatching something and it finally paid off seconds before the final whistle.

Traore's assist was his second in as many games following his loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Line-ups

Espanyol

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13López
  • 22VidalSubstituted forCaleroat 89'minutes
  • 24Gómez
  • 4Cabrera
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 20BareBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMorlanes Ariñoat 62'minutesBooked at 90minsSubstituted forMérida Pérezat 70'minutes
  • 9PuadoBooked at 76mins
  • 25Herrera
  • 10Darder
  • 19VilhenaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMelamedat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 11de Tomás

Substitutes

  • 2Llambrich
  • 5Calero
  • 6Morlanes Ariño
  • 7Wu
  • 8Mérida Pérez
  • 14Melendo
  • 16Morón
  • 17Vilá
  • 18Dimata
  • 21Melamed
  • 23Embarba
  • 34García

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Dest
  • 4AraújoSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 3PiquéBooked at 90mins
  • 18AlbaSubstituted forDembéléat 72'minutes
  • 21de JongSubstituted forAubameyangat 62'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 16González LópezSubstituted forde Jongat 88'minutes
  • 11Traoré
  • 19Torres
  • 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 72'minutesBooked at 83mins

Substitutes

  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 12Braithwaite
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14González Iglesias
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 25Aubameyang
  • 29Jutglà
  • 33Ezzalzouli
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
Attendance:
25,049

Match Stats

Home TeamEspanyolAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Espanyol 2, Barcelona 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Espanyol 2, Barcelona 2.

  3. Dismissal

    Manu Morlanes (Espanyol) is shown the red card.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Espanyol 2, Barcelona 2. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right.

  6. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).

  7. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).

  8. Booking

    Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javier Puado.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Espanyol. Fernando Calero replaces Aleix Vidal.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Pedri.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Raúl de Tomás.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Raúl de Tomás.

  17. Post update

    Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Yangel Herrera (Espanyol).

  19. Booking

    Nico González (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.

  20. Post update

    Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 13th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid24166248202854
2Sevilla24148236162050
3Real Betis24134745291643
4Barcelona23109438271139
5Atl Madrid2311664233939
6Real Sociedad2310852421338
7Villarreal2499638231536
8Ath Bilbao2381052318534
9Osasuna248882527-232
10Celta Vigo248792825331
11Rayo Vallecano2394102727031
12Valencia247983638-230
13Espanyol2477102934-528
14Elche2468102633-726
15Getafe2467112327-425
16Granada2459102636-1024
17Mallorca225891934-1523
18Alavés2455141939-2020
19Cádiz24310112038-1819
20Levante2318142350-2711
View full Spanish La Liga table

