Match ends, Espanyol 2, Barcelona 2.
Luuk de Jong scored a dramatic late equaliser as Barcelona drew at Espanyol in a pulsating La Liga derby.
Pedri volleyed in an early opener but the hosts levelled just before half time when Sergi Darder curled in.
Raul de Tomas ran through to drive Espanyol in front in the second half.
Gerard Pique and Nico Melamed were sent off after a clash in added time before substitute De Jong headed in an Adama Traore cross to grab a point that moves them above Atletico Madrid in fourth.
Manu Morlanes, who had come on in the 62nd minute only to go off eight minutes later because of an injury, was also shown a red card at the end of the game.
It was an agonising result for the hosts after they came within seconds of a first derby win over Barcelona since the 2008-09 season.
In the closing stages, Barcelona sent cross after cross into the box in the hope of snatching something and it finally paid off seconds before the final whistle.
Traore's assist was his second in as many games following his loan move from Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Line-ups
Espanyol
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13López
- 22VidalSubstituted forCaleroat 89'minutes
- 24Gómez
- 4Cabrera
- 3Pedrosa
- 20BareBooked at 23minsSubstituted forMorlanes Ariñoat 62'minutesBooked at 90minsSubstituted forMérida Pérezat 70'minutes
- 9PuadoBooked at 76mins
- 25Herrera
- 10Darder
- 19VilhenaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forMelamedat 61'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 11de Tomás
Substitutes
- 2Llambrich
- 5Calero
- 6Morlanes Ariño
- 7Wu
- 8Mérida Pérez
- 14Melendo
- 16Morón
- 17Vilá
- 18Dimata
- 21Melamed
- 23Embarba
- 34García
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Dest
- 4AraújoSubstituted forGarcíaat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 3PiquéBooked at 90mins
- 18AlbaSubstituted forDembéléat 72'minutes
- 21de JongSubstituted forAubameyangat 62'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 16González LópezSubstituted forde Jongat 88'minutes
- 11Traoré
- 19Torres
- 30Paez GaviriaSubstituted forGonzález Iglesiasat 72'minutesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 6Puig Martí
- 7Dembélé
- 12Braithwaite
- 13Murara Neto
- 14González Iglesias
- 17de Jong
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 25Aubameyang
- 29Jutglà
- 33Ezzalzouli
- 36Tenas
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 25,049
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Espanyol 2, Barcelona 2.
Dismissal
Manu Morlanes (Espanyol) is shown the red card.
Goal!
Goal! Espanyol 2, Barcelona 2. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adama Traoré with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Raúl de Tomás (Espanyol) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Gerard Piqué (Barcelona).
Booking
Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicolás Melamed (Espanyol).
Post update
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Javier Puado.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Fernando Calero replaces Aleix Vidal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Luuk de Jong replaces Pedri.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Raúl de Tomás.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Raúl de Tomás.
Post update
Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Yangel Herrera (Espanyol).
Booking
Nico González (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Gerard Piqué (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Fast & Farmer-ish: Two teams of petrol lovers battle against each other in their super tractors
- Was this just a freak accident? The story of what really happened when a ship crashed into the sandy banks of the Suez Canal