Tammy Abraham scored his 17th goal of the season but Roma were held at 10-man Sassuolo and lost further ground in the race for European qualification.
England international Abraham scored the opener from the penalty spot but Chris Smalling's own goal and Hamed Traore's strike put the hosts in front.
Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari was dismissed and Bryan Cristante headed in the equaliser in injury time.
Jose Mourinho's side stay in seventh, two points behind local rivals Lazio.
Mourinho said: "It isn't the result we wanted, but if nothing else we haven't lost in the last four in Serie A. We have got eight points.
"If you had asked me at the start, I would not have wanted a draw, but in the 90th minute, definitely."
Line-ups
Sassuolo
Formation 4-3-3
- 47Consigli
- 17Müldür
- 21Chiriches
- 31FerrariBooked at 78mins
- 77Kyriakopoulos
- 16FrattesiSubstituted forAyhanat 80'minutes
- 8LopezBooked at 45mins
- 97de SouzaSubstituted forHarrouiat 67'minutes
- 25BerardiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKonradsen Ceïdeat 84'minutes
- 92DefrelSubstituted forTressoldi Nettoat 80'minutes
- 23Traorè
Substitutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 5Ayhan
- 6Oliveira da Silva
- 7Oddei
- 11Ciervo
- 13Peluso
- 15Konradsen Ceïde
- 20Harroui
- 24Satalino
- 29Samele
- 44Tressoldi Netto
- 56Pegolo
Roma
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Rui Patrício
- 23ManciniBooked at 21minsSubstituted forVeretoutat 77'minutes
- 6Smalling
- 24KumbullaBooked at 83mins
- 2KarsdorpSubstituted forPérezat 83'minutes
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 27OliveiraSubstituted forCristanteat 69'minutes
- 5ViñaSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 76'minutes
- 7Pellegrini
- 64Afena-GyanSubstituted forShomurodovat 69'minutes
- 9Abraham
Substitutes
- 4Cristante
- 11Pérez
- 14Shomurodov
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 17Veretout
- 42Diawara
- 52Bove
- 55Darboe
- 59Zalewski
- 63Boer
- 75Keramitsis
- 87Cerântula Fuzato
- Referee:
- Marco Guida
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away8
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sassuolo 2, Roma 2.
Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ruan.
Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marash Kumbulla.
Attempt missed. Hamed Traorè (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ruan.
Goal! Sassuolo 2, Roma 2. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ruan.
Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.
Substitution, Sassuolo. Emil Ceïde replaces Domenico Berardi.
Marash Kumbulla (Roma) is shown the yellow card.
Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).
Substitution, Roma. Carles Pérez replaces Rick Karsdorp.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution, Sassuolo. Kaan Ayhan replaces Davide Frattesi.
Substitution, Sassuolo. Ruan replaces Gregoire Defrel.
Second yellow card to Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) for a bad foul.
Foul by Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo).
Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.