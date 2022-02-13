Italian Serie A
Sassuolo 2-2 Roma: Tammy Abraham scores before Chris Smalling own goal

Tammy Abraham
Tammy Abraham scored Roma's opener from the penalty spot

Tammy Abraham scored his 17th goal of the season but Roma were held at 10-man Sassuolo and lost further ground in the race for European qualification.

England international Abraham scored the opener from the penalty spot but Chris Smalling's own goal and Hamed Traore's strike put the hosts in front.

Sassuolo defender Gian Marco Ferrari was dismissed and Bryan Cristante headed in the equaliser in injury time.

Jose Mourinho's side stay in seventh, two points behind local rivals Lazio.

Mourinho said: "It isn't the result we wanted, but if nothing else we haven't lost in the last four in Serie A. We have got eight points.

"If you had asked me at the start, I would not have wanted a draw, but in the 90th minute, definitely."

Line-ups

Sassuolo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 47Consigli
  • 17Müldür
  • 21Chiriches
  • 31FerrariBooked at 78mins
  • 77Kyriakopoulos
  • 16FrattesiSubstituted forAyhanat 80'minutes
  • 8LopezBooked at 45mins
  • 97de SouzaSubstituted forHarrouiat 67'minutes
  • 25BerardiBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKonradsen Ceïdeat 84'minutes
  • 92DefrelSubstituted forTressoldi Nettoat 80'minutes
  • 23Traorè

Substitutes

  • 4Magnanelli
  • 5Ayhan
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 7Oddei
  • 11Ciervo
  • 13Peluso
  • 15Konradsen Ceïde
  • 20Harroui
  • 24Satalino
  • 29Samele
  • 44Tressoldi Netto
  • 56Pegolo

Roma

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 23ManciniBooked at 21minsSubstituted forVeretoutat 77'minutes
  • 6Smalling
  • 24KumbullaBooked at 83mins
  • 2KarsdorpSubstituted forPérezat 83'minutes
  • 77Mkhitaryan
  • 27OliveiraSubstituted forCristanteat 69'minutes
  • 5ViñaSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 76'minutes
  • 7Pellegrini
  • 64Afena-GyanSubstituted forShomurodovat 69'minutes
  • 9Abraham

Substitutes

  • 4Cristante
  • 11Pérez
  • 14Shomurodov
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 17Veretout
  • 42Diawara
  • 52Bove
  • 55Darboe
  • 59Zalewski
  • 63Boer
  • 75Keramitsis
  • 87Cerântula Fuzato
Referee:
Marco Guida

Match Stats

Home TeamSassuoloAway TeamRoma
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home12
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away8
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sassuolo 2, Roma 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sassuolo 2, Roma 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tammy Abraham (Roma) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ruan.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Carles Pérez (Roma) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marash Kumbulla.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hamed Traorè (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ruan.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Sassuolo 2, Roma 2. Bryan Cristante (Roma) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jordan Veretout with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Ruan.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Tammy Abraham.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Emil Ceïde replaces Domenico Berardi.

  11. Booking

    Marash Kumbulla (Roma) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Roma).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Roma. Carles Pérez replaces Rick Karsdorp.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Kaan Ayhan replaces Davide Frattesi.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Ruan replaces Gregoire Defrel.

  18. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo).

  20. Post update

    Tammy Abraham (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sunday 13th February 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan25174450262455
2Inter Milan24166255203554
3Napoli25165446172953
4Atalanta24137446281846
5Juventus25136636221445
6Lazio25126752391342
7Roma25124942321040
8Fiorentina2311394133836
9Hellas Verona2510694740736
10Torino2495103125632
11Empoli2587103848-1031
12Sassuolo257994144-330
13Bologna2484122940-1128
14Udinese246993340-727
15Spezia2475122644-1826
16Sampdoria2565143342-923
17Venezia2456132243-2121
18Cagliari2549122546-2121
19Genoa25112122146-2515
20Salernitana2434171756-3912
View full Italian Serie A table

