Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin14:30B DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bayern Munich
|22
|17
|1
|4
|70
|25
|45
|52
|2
|B Dortmund
|21
|14
|1
|6
|54
|36
|18
|43
|3
|B Leverkusen
|22
|12
|5
|5
|58
|36
|22
|41
|4
|RB Leipzig
|22
|10
|4
|8
|43
|27
|16
|34
|5
|Freiburg
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|25
|9
|34
|6
|Union Berlin
|21
|9
|7
|5
|29
|27
|2
|34
|7
|Köln
|22
|8
|8
|6
|34
|37
|-3
|32
|8
|Hoffenheim
|21
|9
|4
|8
|41
|34
|7
|31
|9
|Mainz
|22
|9
|4
|9
|31
|24
|7
|31
|10
|Frankfurt
|22
|8
|7
|7
|33
|34
|-1
|31
|11
|VfL Bochum
|22
|8
|4
|10
|24
|32
|-8
|28
|12
|Wolfsburg
|22
|8
|3
|11
|23
|33
|-10
|27
|13
|B Mgladbach
|22
|7
|5
|10
|30
|40
|-10
|26
|14
|Hertha Berlin
|22
|6
|5
|11
|24
|45
|-21
|23
|15
|Arminia Bielefeld
|21
|4
|10
|7
|21
|27
|-6
|22
|16
|Augsburg
|22
|5
|7
|10
|24
|38
|-14
|22
|17
|Stuttgart
|22
|4
|6
|12
|26
|42
|-16
|18
|18
|Fürth
|22
|3
|4
|15
|20
|57
|-37
|13