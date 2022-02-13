Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Russell Martin salutes Swansea's fans after a third win in their last four home games

Russell Martin compared Swansea City's comeback victory over Bristol City to Wales' Six Nations triumph over Scotland.

Martin was at the Principality Stadium to see Wales fight back to beat Scotland on Saturday.

Twenty-four hours later, the former Scotland defender watched from the touchline as his side recovered from going 1-0 down to win 3-1.

"I'm really proud of the players," said Swansea head coach Martin.

"I went to a game yesterday - the Welsh rugby match - where a team that really trusts in the process of what they're doing stuck at it after a really difficult period at the start and then the crowd helped them.

"The second half felt like that today. The crowd were massive, they played their part. They fed off the team's energy and it makes such a huge difference.

"In the last two [home] games, especially in the second half, the way the team and the fans have connected has been hugely important."

Swansea were staring at a fourth defeat in five Championship games after Andreas Weimann put Bristol City in front shortly before half-time.

But having been well beaten at Stoke City in midweek, Martin's team dug deep to level early in the second period through Michael Obafemi.

Cyrus Christie headed Swansea in front 11 minutes from time before Joel Piroe's drive sealed a second successive home win.

It was a timely return to goalscoring form for Swansea, who had not found the target more than once in a league game since November.

"We need goals from everywhere," Martin said. "Over the course of the season, it's the one thing that can better."