Former Hibernian, St Mirren and Sunderland boss Jack Ross is keen on the Aberdeen manager's job following the sacking of Stephen Glass.(Express) external-link

Ross is the leading contender for the Pittodrie post. (Sun) external-link

Glass could have lost his job earlier had it not been for an intervention from the Aberdeen players. (Record) external-link

Aberdeen have not set a timescale to appoint a new manager. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Aberdeen striker Joe Harper urges the club to go for an experienced manager. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou was frustrated at players who put in "a 45 minute shift" in Sunday's 4-0 Scottish Cup win over Raith Rovers. (Sun) external-link

Liam Scales reveals the Celtic players were told their opening 45 minutes "wasn't good enough" at half-time. (Record) external-link

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn lamented referee Steven McLean's decision not to give the visitors a penalty after Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers appeared to use his arm to control the ball. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose has identified Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent as the players they will need to keep quiet in their upcoming Europa League tie with Rangers.(Herald - subscription required) external-link