Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot
Last updated on .From the section Newcastle
Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa.
The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute.
After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier "got stamped on".
A Newcastle statement on Monday said scans showed a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.
Trippier, 31, has made a significant impression since joining from Atletico Madrid.
He has scored free-kicks in successive wins over Everton and Villa to help lift Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone.
More to follow.
A worried Leeds fan looking over their shoulder.
It’s like laughing at cat being kicked , pain and injury is not nice for anyone
Kinda feel for Trips because this was his time to shine when he has for so long in his career always been second choice to others and this was his time to shine
Hope he comes back even stronger
Anyway, there’s a new belief around the club at the moment and the three points at the weekend has only added to that belief that what seemed impossible a couple of months ago is now in our own hands.