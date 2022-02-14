Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot

Kieran Trippier scores for Newcastle against Aston Villa from a free-kick
Kieran Trippier has helped Newcastle pick up 10 points from the past four Premier League games

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier fractured a foot in Sunday's Premier League win over Aston Villa.

The England international, a £12m January signing, scored a free-kick in the 1-0 victory at St James' Park before being replaced in the 48th minute.

After the game manager Eddie Howe said Trippier "got stamped on".

A Newcastle statementexternal-link on Monday said scans showed a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot.

Trippier, 31, has made a significant impression since joining from Atletico Madrid.

He has scored free-kicks in successive wins over Everton and Villa to help lift Newcastle four points clear of the relegation zone.

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by KB, today at 11:41

    That is a heavy kick in the proverbials, front and Centre of the resurrection so far. They should be safe but he is a key figure as a leader. Time to see what the rest are made of.

  • Comment posted by RangerDanger, today at 11:41

    That's the danger in making flashy signings to try an rescue an overall terrible side, rather than building a decent team. If they get injured you're just back to the terrible team again. Nothing against Eddie Howe who I like, but I do hope Newcastle go down. Cheering your club being bought by (effectively) a human-rights abusing state institution just becasue they're rich is not a good look.

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 11:39

    Hopefully he recovers soon. From an oscillating fan.

  • Comment posted by Keiron , today at 11:39

    Money money money it a oh so funny that a foot injury makes breaking news. The fact that Saudi money is about to ruin football is breaking news. The last time such hysterical reporting occured was Virgil Van Dyke being criminally assaulted by Pickford according to the red brigade. Zero perspective strikes again. Where was the headline when Dacourre broke his foot. This is not David Beckham.

  • Comment posted by sporty, today at 11:39

    All the (Saudi) King's money and all the (Saudi) King's men, couldn't put Trippier's foot back together again.

  • Comment posted by The Annoyed Commuter, today at 11:38

    Hopefully Norwich can reel them in now

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 11:38

    Best News ive heard all day , now shut up about him

    • Reply posted by Adubyah, today at 11:41

      Adubyah replied:
      Does the asylum know you have access to a computer?

  • Comment posted by Billy Hobman, today at 11:37

    Stop getting in a flap. Matt Targett comes back in at left back , Dummett or Krafth at right back. Shelvey takes the free kicks, at which he is fairly decent - if he can stay on the pitch. Burn is just in the team to strengthen the defence, and Bruno can start. Fraser is back on form. Not ideal of course, but no need for hand wringing and wailing.

  • Comment posted by Cornishman35, today at 11:37

    He would still be better than Maguire.

    • Reply posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 11:39

      Funky Chunky Monkey replied:
      If he had it amputated, he'd still be better than the Slab

  • Comment posted by LostmekecksintheGmex, today at 11:36

    Newcastle will be safe now, with the other new arrivals. He's paid back a few million already with crucial goals to get them going. Should be England's RB again in Qatar.

  • Comment posted by Luciano 666, today at 11:36

    Not good, he is great for Newcastle and England. Hopefully a speedy recovery.

    A worried Leeds fan looking over their shoulder.

  • Comment posted by Keithr9181, today at 11:36

    Absolute disaster.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 11:33

    Not sure that your site is currently in the best of tastes...

    The headline says "Kieran Trippier: Newcastle defender fractures foot"
    The main image says "BREAKING"

    :)

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 11:36

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Breaking a few Toon hearts as well....

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:33

    Kieran Trippier has already helped Newcastle win games for them since he arrived in January when before it took them at least two months to finally win their first game of the season. If Newcastle stay up then it will be the impact Trippier has already made that will make that happen

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 11:33

    He will be missed on the pitch, but his influence will still be around off of it too. He has helped build a bit of confidence in others around him, maybe its time for Bruno to shine for the next few weeks.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 11:33

    It’s amazing how some are happy with this, ok lose a match and have some banter but an injury, come on

    It’s like laughing at cat being kicked , pain and injury is not nice for anyone

    Kinda feel for Trips because this was his time to shine when he has for so long in his career always been second choice to others and this was his time to shine

    Hope he comes back even stronger

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 11:40

      Mark replied:
      No Newcastle fans dont do banter just the most delusional fans in the country and most hated

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 11:32

    This is a blow but not that bad the team is already rejuvenated and has a winning momentum. Fraser is like a new play and so is Joelinton. I would bring Bruno in for the West Ham game. The good times are back and you can feel it.

  • Comment posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 11:30

    Newcastle are safe now anyway, the three below them are dreadful and it will be good to see the back of Burnley, finally from the PL

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:35

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I thought Newcastle were dreadful and thats why they are battling relegation

  • Comment posted by SmokingBaby, today at 11:29

    Karma

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:36

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Next player to get injured will probably be Bruno

  • Comment posted by Shearer is King, today at 11:29

    Didn’t Rooney have this issue many years ago? I think his recovery was speeded up by him spending time in a tank with enhanced oxygen supply. Perhaps that may be a way to go if the doctors agree.
    Anyway, there’s a new belief around the club at the moment and the three points at the weekend has only added to that belief that what seemed impossible a couple of months ago is now in our own hands.

    • Reply posted by Laughing Gnome, today at 11:30

      Laughing Gnome replied:
      Beckham?

