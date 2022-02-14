Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Dan Scarr impressed as Argyle took Chelsea to extra time in the FA Cup earlier this month

Plymouth Argyle centre-back Dan Scarr could be out for up to six weeks after tearing his hamstring.

The 27-year-old had been an ever-present in the Argyle side until suffering the injury late in the League One win at Crewe last Tuesday.

Scans revealed the injury to be worse than first thought, with the defender likely to be out for at least a month.

"He'll be a miss because he's been one of our best players all season," said Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.

"It gives James Bolton a great opportunity. I thought he stepped in nicely and did really well," added Schumacher after Saturday's 1-0 home win over Shrewsbury Town.

"We've got Romoney (Critchlow) as well so the four of them are going to fight for those places."