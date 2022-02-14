Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

The 2-0 win at Hillsborough was a sixth in a row for League One leaders Rotherham

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says his side's derby victory at Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday is no cause for him "getting a tattoo".

Second half goals from Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith helped claim the bragging rights in South Yorkshire, and was their third win at Hillsborough in their past five visits.

Victory helped the Millers move nine points clear at the top of League One.

"I'm pleased but I'm not going to get a tattoo or anything," said Warne.

Next up is a match at home to second-placed Wigan on Friday. The Latics could narrow the gap to Rotherham to six points if they beat Crewe on Tuesday.

However, with an 11-point cushion over Milton Keynes Dons in third, on the back of six straight wins, Warne's team are in an outstanding position.

"If you had offered me this back in June, I obviously would have taken it," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"But if you sat in my seat for a bit, you always think what if you lose one and then you lose back-to-back games.

"So we have to keep driving performances. The lads are a great group and we have to keep pushing them on.

"We will have to play better against Wigan to beat them."