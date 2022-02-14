Top football tweets: Cesar conquers all before him

Last updated on .From the section Football

Cesar Azpilicueta added yet another trophy to his collection

Chelsea are on top of the world, history repeats in the Manchester women's derby and everyone's timeline got filled with confusing Super Bowl content.

All of that and more is in this weekend's best tweets.

1. The Rooney rule

Super Bowl 2022 took place in LA on Sunday. It can be a confusing time of year to be online for fans of our own native game.

The winners on the night were the LA Rams - not to be confused with Wayne Rooney's Derby County (aka the Rams).

2. Arsenal fans cannot Stan their owner

American businessman Stan Kroenke was there to lift the Lombardi trophy following the Rams' win on Sunday. His company owns the NFL team, as well as other sports teams including Arsenal.

It's fair to say that he's not universally popular with the Gunners' fanbase, however, and we're not that sure they will all have delighted in his success.

Last year's Super Bowl winners were the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, owned by the Glazer family, who Manchester United fans may recognise too.

Look away Arsenal and Manchester United fans

3. Tough home crowd

Chelsea took home the Club World Cup trophy on Saturday, after beating Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley wasn't too impressed, however.

An ex-colleague reacted to those comments by really sticking the boot in.

4. Cesar came, saw and conquered

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has now won an incredible haul of trophies.

He also set a great example for captaincy when Chelsea were awarded a penalty in extra time.

What a player. Will this be his last season?

5. So good from Weir (again)

Caroline Weir was the difference as Manchester City beat derby rivals Manchester United 1-0 in the Women's Super League.

Some fans may have experienced a little deja vu.

6. Bochum reap what they sow

In the Bundesliga, the big shock of the weekend was mid-table Bochum beating leaders Bayern Munich 4-2. They are the first team to score four goals in the first half of a league game against Bayern since 1975.

There was nothing agricultural about Bochum's win

Who said it was a farmers' league?

7. Tough one to call

Manchester United were frustrated by Southampton on Saturday in a 1-1 draw. Cristiano Ronaldo almost gave United a second goal when he headed in from a free-kick in the second half.

However, it was deemed offside.

We'll let you make up your own minds on that decision by the referee.

8. Aleksandar the great

And, finally, in the Championship, Fulham tightened their grip on top spot with a 1-0 win over Hull City and Aleksandar Mitrovic equalled a league record.